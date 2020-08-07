Log in
SOGEFI S.P.A.

SOGEFI S.P.A.

(SO)
  Report
08/07 04:41:32 am
0.894 EUR   -1.43%
04:39aSOGEFI S P A : Interim Financial Statements at 30 June 2020
PU
04:14aSOGEFI S P A : Deposito Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale
PU
07/27SOGEFI S P A : July 27, 2020 - H1 2020 Financial Results
PU
Sogefi S p A : Deposito Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale

08/07/2020 | 04:14am EDT

DEPOSITO RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA SEMESTRALE

Milano, 7 agosto 2020 - Sogefi S.p.A. rende noto che la Relazione finanziaria semestrale al 30 giugno 2020 è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede legale, sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE e sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo http://www.sogefigroup.com/it/azionisti- investitori/bilanci-relazioni/2020/index.html.

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FILING

Milan, August 7, 2020 - Sogefi S.p.A. hereby gives notice that the document "Interim financial statements at 30 June 2020" is available at the Company's registered office, on the authorized

storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the Company's website http://www.sogefigroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-Statements-reports/2020/index.html.

***

Contatti:

Investor Relations Sogefi

Yann Albrand

Stefano Canu

tel.: +39 02 46750214

e-mail: ir@sogefigroup.com www.sogefigroup.com

Ufficio Stampa Gruppo CIR tel.: +39 02 722701

e-mail: infostampa@cirgroup.com www.cirgroup.com

Disclaimer

Sogefi S.p.A. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 08:13:19 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 146 M 1 357 M 1 357 M
Net income 2020 -55,7 M -66,0 M -66,0 M
Net Debt 2020 390 M 462 M 462 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 107 M 127 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 818
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart SOGEFI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Sogefi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOGEFI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,98 €
Last Close Price 0,91 €
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mauro Fenzi Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Monica Mondardini Chairman
Yann Albrand Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodolfo de Benedetti Director
Roberta di Vieto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOGEFI S.P.A.-43.24%127
DENSO CORPORATION-18.16%29 434
APTIV PLC-10.99%22 639
CONTINENTAL AG-28.39%20 167
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.4.14%18 725
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.09%16 773
