Sogefi S p A : Deposito Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale

DEPOSITO RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA SEMESTRALE

Milano, 7 agosto 2020 - Sogefi S.p.A. rende noto che la Relazione finanziaria semestrale al 30 giugno 2020 è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede legale, sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE e sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo http://www.sogefigroup.com/it/azionisti- investitori/bilanci-relazioni/2020/index.html.

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FILING

Milan, August 7, 2020 - Sogefi S.p.A. hereby gives notice that the document "Interim financial statements at 30 June 2020" is available at the Company's registered office, on the authorized

storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the Company's website http://www.sogefigroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-Statements-reports/2020/index.html.

***

Contatti:

Investor Relations Sogefi

Yann Albrand

Stefano Canu

tel.: +39 02 46750214

e-mail: ir@sogefigroup.com www.sogefigroup.com

Ufficio Stampa Gruppo CIR tel.: +39 02 722701

e-mail: infostampa@cirgroup.com www.cirgroup.com