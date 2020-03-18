Sogefi S p A : Deposito documentazione

DEPOSITO DOCUMENTAZIONE

Milano, 18 marzo 2020 - Sogefi S.p.A. rende noto che, con riferimento alla prossima Assemblea degli Azionisti convocata per il 20 aprile 2020 in prima convocazione ed, occorrendo, per il 21 aprile 2020 in seconda convocazione, le Relazioni del Consiglio di Amministrazione relative al punto 2 all'ordine del giorno (Nomina di un Amministratore ai sensi dell'art. 2386 del Codice Civile. Delibere relative) ed al punto 5 all'ordine del giorno (Approvazione del Piano di Stock Grant per l'anno 2020) sono a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede legale, sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE e sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo http://www.sogefigroup.com/it/azionisti- investitori/assemblee-azionisti/2020/Index.html.

DOCUMENTATION FILING

Milan, March 18, 2020 - Sogefi S.p.A. hereby gives notice that, with reference to the next Shareholders' meeting called on April 20, 2020 in first call and, if a second call should be necessary, on April 21, 2020, the Reports of the Board of Directors on item 2 of the agenda (Appointment of a Director pursuant to art. 2386 of the Italian Civil Code. Associated resolutions) and on item 5 of the agenda (Approval of 2020 Stock Grant Plan) are available at the Company's registered office, on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the Company's website http://www.sogefigroup.com/en/investor- relations/shareholders-meetings/2020/Index.html.

