Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Sogefi S.p.A.    SO   IT0000076536

SOGEFI S.P.A.

(SO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/18 06:30:07 am
0.762 EUR   -1.04%
06:12aSOGEFI S P A : Deposito documentazione
PU
2019SOGEFI S P A : 2020 Corporate Events Calendar
PU
2019SOGEFI (CIR GROUP) : Mauro Fenzi appointed as CEO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sogefi S p A : Deposito documentazione

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 06:12am EDT

DEPOSITO DOCUMENTAZIONE

Milano, 18 marzo 2020 - Sogefi S.p.A. rende noto che, con riferimento alla prossima Assemblea degli Azionisti convocata per il 20 aprile 2020 in prima convocazione ed, occorrendo, per il 21 aprile 2020 in seconda convocazione, le Relazioni del Consiglio di Amministrazione relative al punto 2 all'ordine del giorno (Nomina di un Amministratore ai sensi dell'art. 2386 del Codice Civile. Delibere relative) ed al punto 5 all'ordine del giorno (Approvazione del Piano di Stock Grant per l'anno 2020) sono a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede legale, sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE e sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo http://www.sogefigroup.com/it/azionisti- investitori/assemblee-azionisti/2020/Index.html.

DOCUMENTATION FILING

Milan, March 18, 2020 - Sogefi S.p.A. hereby gives notice that, with reference to the next Shareholders' meeting called on April 20, 2020 in first call and, if a second call should be necessary, on April 21, 2020, the Reports of the Board of Directors on item 2 of the agenda (Appointment of a Director pursuant to art. 2386 of the Italian Civil Code. Associated resolutions) and on item 5 of the agenda (Approval of 2020 Stock Grant Plan) are available at the Company's registered office, on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the Company's website http://www.sogefigroup.com/en/investor- relations/shareholders-meetings/2020/Index.html.

***

Contatti:

Investor Relations Sogefi

Yann Albrand

Stefano Canu

tel.: +39 02 46750214

e-mail: ir@sogefigroup.com www.sogefigroup.com

Ufficio Stampa Gruppo CIR

Mariella Speciale

tel.: +39 02 722701

e-mail: infostampa@cirgroup.com www.cirgroup.com

Disclaimer

Sogefi S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 10:11:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOGEFI S.P.A.
06:12aSOGEFI S P A : Deposito documentazione
PU
2019SOGEFI S P A : 2020 Corporate Events Calendar
PU
2019SOGEFI (CIR GROUP) : Mauro Fenzi appointed as CEO
PU
2019SOGEFI : latest OE and IAM new products at Equip Auto – Paris
PU
2019SOGEFI : Aftermarket complete filter range available for the New Alpine A110S
PU
2019SOGEFI : Allegato 3F – operazioni su azioni Sogefi – Maggio 2019
PU
2019SOGEFI : Deposito Statuto Sociale
PU
2019SOGEFI : Shareholders' meeting minutes filing
PU
2019SOGEFI : Financial statements for 2018 approved and new board of directors appoi..
PU
2019SOGEFI (CIR GROUP) : results for first quarter 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 500 M
EBIT 2020 55,1 M
Net income 2020 9,77 M
Debt 2020 323 M
Yield 2020 2,16%
P/E ratio 2020 6,00x
P/E ratio 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
EV / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 90,7 M
Chart SOGEFI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Sogefi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOGEFI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,51  €
Last Close Price 0,77  €
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 95,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mauro Fenzi Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Monica Mondardini Chairman
Yann Albrand Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodolfo de Benedetti Director
Roberta di Vieto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOGEFI S.P.A.-51.81%100
DENSO CORPORATION-5.18%22 784
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-5.54%13 972
CONTINENTAL AG-47.12%13 389
APTIV PLC-49.13%12 330
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-6.38%11 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group