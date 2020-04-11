Log in
SOGEFI S.P.A.

SOGEFI S.P.A.

(SO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 04/09 11:35:39 am
0.901 EUR   +2.39%
04:13aSOGEFI S P A : Further provisions governing attendance at the shareholders meeting
PU
03/23Italian companies enter coronavirus lockdown
RE
03/18SOGEFI S P A : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
Sogefi S p A : Further provisions governing attendance at the shareholders meeting

04/11/2020 | 04:13am EDT

SOGEFI S.p.A.

Via Ciovassino 1/A - Milan

Fully Paid-in Share Capital Euro 62,461,355.84

Company Register of Milan Monza-Brianza Lodi and Tax Code 00607460201

Company subject to the direction and coordination of CIR S.p.A.

FURTHER PROVISIONS GOVERNING ATTENDANCE AT THE

SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

This is in reference to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, as per the notice published on March 18, 2020 in the daily newspaper "La Repubblica", the full-text notice published on the Company's website on the same date, as well as the supplement to the notice of meeting published on March 24, 2020 in the daily newspaper "La Repubblica", both available on the Company's website at www.sogefigroup.com (section Investor - Shareholders' Meetings). In light of the persisting uncertainty about the current COVID-19 health emergency and its future developments, considering the provisions of art. 106 of Law Decree no. 18 of March 17, 2020, aimed at reducing travel and gatherings to a minimum, further to the recent provision introduced by the Company under which Shareholders may only take part in the Meeting through their Designated Representative Studio Segre S.r.l., we hereby specify that all persons entitled or authorised in various capacities to participate in the meeting, may also attend it via audio/video conference without the need for the Chairman, Secretary or Notary Public to be in the same place.

The full text of the notice of meeting as well as subsequent supplements to the notice are available on the Company's website www.sogefigroup.com in section Investor - Shareholders' Meetings.

Milan, April 11, 2020

for the Board of Directors

The Chairperson

Monica Mondardini

Disclaimer

Sogefi S.p.A. published this content on 11 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2020 08:12:05 UTC
