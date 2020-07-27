Sogefi S p A : July 27, 2020 - H1 2020 Financial Results

For H2 2020, IHS expects that, without a second outbreak of Covid-19, world production could be at -10% vs H2 2019. Market analysts forecasts, more cautiously, expect a world market reduction in a range between -15% and -30%

In this uncertain scenario, Sogefi has incorporated into its expectations for H2 2020 a world market scenario of around -20%, in which it expects to achieve a slightly positive EBIT, excluding restructuring costs, a significant reduction in the net loss vs H1 2020 and a slightly positive free cash flow

In light of the uncertain market outlook for the next few years, Sogefi has launched a plan for a significant reduction of fixed costs, which will be completed by the end of H1 2021, as well as actions to rationalize footprint and manage suppliers

At the end of June the 2020 the Company has financial resources in excess of its current needs and it does not foresee an increase in its debt by year end