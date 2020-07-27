Sogefi S p A : July 27, 2020 - H1 2020 Financial Results
07/27/2020 | 09:36am EDT
H1 2020 RESULTS
Milano - July 27
th, 2020
Mauro FENZI - Chief Executive Officer
Yann ALBRAND - Chief Financial Officer
Stefano CANU - Investor Relations
H1 2020 Results
Covid update
Perspectives
H1 2020 Highlights
Revenues at €519.5m
vs €777.8m in H1 2019
EBITDA at € 47.0m
vs €86.4m in H1 2019
EBIT at € -18.8m
vs €24.4m in H1 2019
Net Income at € -28.8
vs € 6.9m end H1 2019
FCF
1 at - € 70.8m
vs
€-3.3m in H1 2019
Net debt
1 at € 256.7
vs € 256.2m end of 2019
1. FCF and Net debt excluding IFRS 16
Down 33.2% on a reported basis (-31.2% at constant exchange rate) strongly outperforming in most regions
In Q2 in Europe Sogefi was 55.7% down vs 65.5% for the market
9.1% on sales vs 11.1% in PY, mainly volume impact mitigated by reduction of gross fixed costs of € 38.8 million vs H1 2019
In Q2 cost actions implemented are becoming effective (€ -32.0 million in Q2 vs € 6.8 million in Q1)
€ 7.3 million in restructuring costs vs € 4.4 million in H1 2019
Including € 4 million of adverse exchange impacts in North & South America
In 1H 2020 assets write-down was €6.4 million vs €1.9 million in the previous year
After positive tax impact for € +1.0 million vs €-8.2 million in H1 2019
Free Cash Flow - € 70.8 million vs €-3.3 million in H1 2019
Net debt to € 327.0 vs € 256.2 million end of 2019 and € 267.3 million end
June 2019
Starting from March an emergency plan has been launched to
reduce costs and minimize cash out:
Variable costs reduction in line with new volumes, minimizing impact of manufacturing inefficiencies in an unstable context
Gross fixed costs reduced by 27% vs 2019
Investments reduced by 24% vs 2019 whilst protecting development of new products and the ramp-up of the new plant in Romania
Revenues by Geographical Area
STRONG OUTPERFORMANCE IN MOST REGIONS
reported
constant
reference
performance
reported
constant
reference
performance
weight
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
exchange
market
vs market
H1 2019
H1 2020
exchange
market
vs market
based on
change
change
€m
rates
production
(bps)
rates
production
(bps)
H1 2020
Europe
242.4
107.2
-55.8%
-55.7%
-65.5%
979
486.8
329.6
-32.3%
-32.2%
-41.7%
951
63.5%
North America
72.7
29.8
-59.0%
-58.5%
-69.1%
1057
146.8
102.5
-30.2%
-30.5%
-39.9%
940
19.7%
South America
40.1
6.6
-83.6%
-74.9%
-81.6%
667
77.6
35.6
-54.2%
-36.7%
-50.6%
1391
6.9%
Asia
34.9
26.9
-23.0%
-20.1%
-5.9%
-1419
71.0
54.7
-22.9%
-21.5%
-24.9%
339
10.5%
- of which China
16.1
22.5
39.8%
41.8%
9.4%
3241
33.2
34.3
3.1%
4.0%
-19.7%
2373
6.6%
Intercompany
(2.1)
(1.2)
(4.4)
(2.9)
Total
388.0
169.3
-56.4%
-54.5%
-44.5%
777.8
519.5
-33.2%
-31.2%
-33.2%
100.0%
Source: Sogefi and IHS data. Passenger cars and Light commercial vehicles only. Europe is Europe 28 and Asia is China + India
Revenues by Business Unit
reported
constant
reported
constant
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
exchange
H1 2019
H1 2020
exchange
change
change
rates change
rates change
€m
Air&Cooling
104.6
50.8
-51.4%
-50.7%
213.4
150.8
-29.3%
-29.1%
Filtration
139.2
62.3
-55.3%
-53.1%
274.0
197.0
-28.1%
-25.7%
Suspensions
145.3
56.4
-61.2%
-58.8%
292.3
172.7
-40.9%
-38.2%
Intercompany
(1.1)
0.2
(1.9)
(1.0)
Total
388.0
169.3
-56.4%
-54.5%
777.8
519.5
-33.2%
-31.2%
H1 2020 EBIT performance breakdown
€m / % sales
Down 40.9% (-38.2% at constant exchange)
Affected by higher presence in Europe and in the most difficult markets (South America and India)
China + 22.6% in Q2
EBITDA benefiting lower material costs in % of revenues
Including costs of new Romania plant
€ 15.6m of fixed cost reduction
EBIT margin (-4.7%) reflecting higher incidence of depreciation
Suspensions
9
Filtration
Sales
(€m)
Revenues down 28.1% at current exchange rates (-25.7% at constant exchange rates)
After a Q1 growth, Europe performed better than the market in Q2 thanks to Morocco and to Aftermarket
Major decline registered in South America and India.
Filtration
EBITDA
(%)
Decline mainly related to volume decline in Europe and worsening of the situation in South America and India
€ 13.2m of fixed cost reduction
Including € 2.6 million negative effect of exchange rate in Brazil
10
Air & Cooling
Sales
(€m)
Down 29.3% (-29.1% at constant exchange)
Major decline in Europe and North America
China after a negative Q1 grew 54% in Q2 overperforming the market thanks to new SOPs
Air & Cooling
EBITDA
(%)
Higher EBITDA in Europe and China
€ 7.1m of fixed cost reduction
EBIT at breakeven despite the volumes gap
11
H1 2020/ Quarterly P&L - Sogefi Group
- €m / % sales
€m
Q1 2020
%
Q2 2020
%
H1 2019
%
H1 2020
%
REVENUES
350.2
100.0%
169.3
100.0%
777.8
100.0%
519.5
100.0%
Variable costs
reduction
Costs of sales / Variable costs
245.1
70.0%
119.4
70.5%
549.2
70.6%
364.5
70.2%
Gross Fixed Costs
67.5
19.3%
39.0
23.0%
145.3
18.7%
106.5
20.5%
In Q2 € 32.0
million of gross
EBITDA
34.9
10.0%
12.1
7.1%
86.4
11.1%
47.0
9.1%
fixed cost
reduction
D&A
30.3
8.7%
29.2
17.2%
60.1
7.7%
59.5
11.4%
1.8m€ linked
Write downs
0.9
0.3%
5.5
3.2%
1.9
0.2%
6.4
1.2%
to Covid-19
EBIT
3.7
1.1%
(22.5)
-13.3%
24.4
3.1%
(18.8)
-3.6%
Financial results
6.8
1.9%
4.8
2.8%
11.0
1.4%
11.6
2.2%
Income Tax
2.5
0.7%
-3.5
-2.1%
8.2
1.1%
-1.0
-0.2%
Minority Interest
0.0
0.0%
-0.6
-0.4%
2.3
0.3%
-0.6
-0.1%
NET INCOME OF
(5.6)
-1.6%
(23.2)
-13.7%
2.9
0.4%
(28.8)
-5.5%
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income from discontinued
0.0
0.0%
0.0
0.0%
4.0
0.5%
0.0
0.0%
operations
NET INCOME
(5.6)
-1.6%
(23.2)
-13.7%
6.9
0.9%
(28.8)
-5.5%
H1 2020 FCF Highlights - Cash Flow generation
€m
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
FUNDS PROVIDED BY OPERATIONS
23.2
6.1
71.0
29.4
Working Capital
(2.0)
(52.2)
(23.0)
(54.2)
of which € 7.5m
Capex (Tangible, Intangibles & IFRS15)
(25.4)
(21.5)
(54.0)
(46.8)
for new
Romanian plant
Others
3.7
(2.8)
2.7
0.8
FREE CASH FLOW (NET)
(0.4)
(70.3)
(3.3)
(70.8)
NET DEBT
256.7
327.0
267.3
327.0
FACTORING
96.3
57.6
103.2
57.6
At June 30, 2020, the Group has financing in excess for € 194.2 million
Sogefi anticipates a similar excess end 2020
In H2 2020 no debt repayments are scheduled
As of June 20 all covenants were met
Currently discussion on-going with banks for new state-backed financing in France and Italy: the group expects to thereby secure medium-term financing for around € 100 million
Safety
:
Actions taken to protect
workforce
Plants
:
All plants now open
Main actions:
Using all government
incentives + cost
efficiency
Expectation
:
Customers plants are now
reopened
Travel limitations, "quarantine" for employees coming back from zones at risk
Massive use of smart working in all regions
Implemented all health safety means defined by local authorities
Production processes revised to implement safety rules
Internal production of safety masks for the workforce
As of today Sogefi has reopened all plants working with reduced volume (with the exception of China now running at speed)
Local government support is high in western Europe and not-existing in other regions (i.e. South America or India) where the situation was managed trough local union agreements
In addition taking all necessary steps to manage the crisis by assessing liquidity, containing cash-out by reducing costs and investments that are not strictly necessary
China, strong recovery since March
North America, strong recovery since mid-May
EMEA, gradual recovery since mid-May
Brazil and India, very slow recovery
Covid update - Plants situation & incentives/agreements
Plants
Open
Europe
North America
Status
(61% of sales)
(19% of sales)
France
USA
↑↑
Italy
Canada
↑↑
↑↑↑
Asia
Slovenia
↑
(10% of sales)
Mexico
Others
China
•Closing March 23 / 26
•Currently all open
•Closing March 8 / 27
India
↑
•Currently all open
•India closed March 23
•Currently all open
Production
Governments'
Union
South America
Recovery
Incentives
Agreements
(11% of sales)
High
↑↑↑
↑↑↑
Brazil
↑
Middle
↑↑
↑↑
Argentina
↑
Low
↑
↑
•Closing March 19 / 30
•Currently all open
Market production evolution
€m
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
IHS Forecast (July 2020)
1Q 2020E
2Q 2020E
3Q 2020E
4Q 2020E
FY 2020E
-18.9%
-65.5%
-8.5%
-3.4%
-25.0%
-10.7%
-69.1%
-2.4%
-5.5%
-22.6%
-16.3%
-81.6%
-23.4%
-3.0%
-32.3%
-42.0%
-5.9%
-6.8%
-9.3%
-16.1%
-46.2%
9.4%
-3.3%
-9.5%
-12.8%
-22.2%
-44.5%
-11.0%
-9.5%
-21.9%
Primary brokers, institutes,
consulting firms estimating within a range -15/30% depending on different scenarios
Source: Sogefi and IHS data. Passenger cars and Light commercial vehicles only. Europe is Europe 28 and Asia is China + India
For H2 2020, IHS expects that, without a second outbreak of Covid-19, world production could be at -10% vs H2 2019. Market analysts forecasts, more cautiously, expect a world market reduction in a range between -15% and -30%
In this uncertain scenario, Sogefi has incorporated into its expectations for H2 2020 a world market scenario of around -20%, in which it expects to achieve a slightly positive EBIT, excluding restructuring costs, a significant reduction in the net loss vs H1 2020 and a slightly positive free cash flow
In light of the uncertain market outlook for the next few years, Sogefi has launched a plan for a significant reduction of fixed costs, which will be completed by the end of H1 2021, as well as actions to rationalize footprint and manage suppliers
At the end of June the 2020 the Company has financial resources in excess of its current needs and it does not foresee an increase in its debt by year end
In view of market uncertainties and anticipating the natural expiry of existing loans, Sogefi has started negotiations with its current financial partners to renew loans and enter into new medium-term loans for a total value of around € 100 million
Yann Albrand, Group CFO
Stefano Canu, Investor Relations
SOGEFI
Via Ciovassino, 1/a
20121 Milano - Italia
Tel: +39 02 46750214
Fax: +39 02 43511348
Mail:
ir@sogefigroup.com
This document has been prepared by SOGEFI S.p.A. for information purposes only and for use in presentations of the Group's results and strategies.
For further details on the SOGEFI Group. reference should be made to publicly available information. including the Annual Report. the Semi-Annual and Quarterly Reports.
o Statements contained in this document. particularly the ones regarding any SOGEFI Group possible or assumed future performance are or may be forward looking statements and in this respect they involve some risks and uncertainties.
Any reference to past performance of the SOGEFI Group shall not be taken as an indication of future performance.
This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares and no part of it
shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.
Disclaimer
Sogefi S.p.A. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 13:35:09 UTC
