Sogefi: results for first half 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE SOGEFI: RESULTS OF FIRST HALF 2020 Revenues: € 519.5 million, -31.2% at constant exchange rates (car market -33.2%) Performance of revenues much better than that of the market in the main geographical areas in which the group is present EBITDA: € 47.0 million, 9.1% of revenues (11.1% in first half 2019) Fixed costs down by 27% EBIT: -€ 18.8 million due to lower volumes and to non-recurring charges EBIT and free cash flow expected to be positive in second half of 2020 provided there is no second lockdown Highlights from the results of H1 2020 (in €m) 2019 2020 Δ% Δ% at constant exchange rates Revenues 777.8 519.5 -33.2 -31.2 EBITDA* 86.4 47.0 EBIT 24.4 -18.8 Net result 6.9 -28.8 Net debt (end of period) 267.3 327.0 Leasing and rights of use payables IFRS 16 55.9 Net debt after IFRS 16 382.9 EBITDA is calculated by adding to the item "Ebit" the line "Amortization and depreciation" and the amount of the write-down of tangible and intangible assets included in the item "Other non-operating costs (revenues)", which totalled € 6.4 million at June 30 2020 (€ 1.9 million in the same period of the previous year). Milan, July 27 2020 - The Board of Directors of Sogefi S.p.A., which met today under the chairmanship of Monica Mondardini, has approved the Semi-Annual Financial Report of the group as of June 30 2020. Sogefi, a company of the CIR group, is one of the main global producers of automotive components in three sectors: Air and Cooling, Filtration and Suspensions. KEY RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR In the first half of 2020 the world car market suffered an unprecedented decline following the 1 spread of the Covid-19 pandemic throughout the world and the resulting necessary restrictive measures adopted by local governments or applied independently by businesses with a view to protecting their workers and the population at large. These measures led to an almost total suspension of non-essential production activities and in particular of automotive production. This shutdown took place first of all in China and then in March and April in the remaining geographical areas. The current situation is that business has resumed everywhere, in China with volumes even greater than those of last year and in Europe and NAFTA with significantly reduced volumes. The most critical areas in terms of production are currently South America and India. In the first half of the year world car production reported a decline of 33.2% compared to the same period of 2019: -41.7% in Europe, -39.9% in North America, -24.9% in Asia and -50.6% in South America. In June 2020 the market partly recovered (but with a shortfall vis-à-vis global volumes for 2019 reduced to -21.2%), driven mainly by the Chinese market (+14.1%); the performance of Europe and NAFTA also improved but still with very weak volumes (-31.2% and -24.3%, respectively). The situation in Mercosur still remains critical (-56%). During the first half of the year the company's top priority was the safety of its workforce. From the moment when news of the Covid-19phenomenon in China was received, action was taken immediately to reduce the risk of contagion, starting with an increase in working from home. Subsequently all the health and safety precautions defined and required by the various local authorities or by the company were put in place in the factories and workplaces. In this context the company has revised its production procedures in all geographical areas to implement the safety protocols with regard to social distancing and the use of personal protection equipment. Secondly, Sogefi has done all it can to mitigate the impact of the crisis and the resulting contraction in sales on results and on the company's financial solidity; a plan was rapidly adopted to variabilize costs and limit cash consumption, and more specifically: The variable costs of products sold fell in proportion to the contraction of sales, reducing the impact of production inefficiencies linked to the shutdown of the business and the low volumes;

Fixed costs were reduced by 27% in the first half and by 45% just in the second quarter, percentages lower than the fall in sales but still very significant;

Investments were cut by 24% compared to the same period of 2019, without sacrificing investments in the safety and strategic activities of the group. Lastly, the group has reformulated its medium-long term plan (2020-2024),with the aim of preserving profitability and cash generation despite the uncertain prospects regarding the recovery of the market. REVENUES In the first half of 2020, Sogefi's revenues came in at € 519.5 million and were down by 33.2% on the first half of 2019 at historical exchange rates and by 31.2% at constant exchange rates. After the first two months of the year when revenues at constant exchange rates were up by 1%, as from March the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were evident and became particularly serious in April (-79.5%) and May (-64.5%), while June saw a significant recovery with a considerably lower decline than in the same period of 2019 (-24.9%). 2 The performance of revenues at constant exchange rates was distinctly better than that of the market in the main geographical areas in which the group is present: -32.2% in Europe versus - 41.7% for the market, -30.5% in North America versus -39.9% for the market, +4% in China versus -19.7% for the market. The overall decline in revenues was, however, in line with that reported by the world market because of the concentration of the group's businesses in markets that have reported the greatest contractions (Europe and NAFTA), whereas it has a less significant presence in China, where the market decline was far more limited. Performance of revenues by geographical area reported constant reference reported constant reference weight Q2 2019 Q2 2020 exchange market H1 2019 H1 2020 exchange market based on change change €m rates production rates production H1 2020 Europe 242.4 107.2 -55.8% -55.7% -65.5% 486.8 329.6 -32.3% -32.2% -41.7% 63.5% North America 72.7 29.8 -59.0% -58.5% -69.1% 146.8 102.5 -30.2% -30.5% -39.9% 19.7% South America 40.1 6.6 -83.6% -74.9% -81.6% 77.6 35.6 -54.2% -36.7% -50.6% 6.9% Asia 34.9 26.9 -23.0% -20.1% -5.9% 71.0 54.7 -22.9% -21.5% -24.9% 10.5% - of which China 16.1 22.5 39.8% 41.8% 9.4% 33.2 34.3 3.1% 4.0% -19.7% 6.6% Intercompany (2.1) (1.2) (4.4) (2.9) Total 388.0 169.3 -56.4% -54.5% -44.5% 777.8 519.5 -33.2% -31.2% -33.2% 100.0% Source: Sogefi and IHS data Of the various business sectors, Filtration (where revenues declined by 25.7% at constant exchange rates) and Air and Cooling (-29.1% at constant exchange rates) reported a performance that was much less negative than that of the market thanks, for Filtration, to the fact that the OES and Aftermarket channels held up better and for Air and Cooling to the development of the portfolio of contracts particularly in North America. For Suspensions the crisis had a greater impact, with a fall in revenues of 38.2% at constant exchange rates, which reflects the greater concentration of business in Europe and Mercosur and the performance of the sector in these areas. Performance of revenues by Business Unit reported constant reported constant Q2 2019 Q2 2020 exchange H1 2019 H1 2020 exchange change change rates change rates change €m Air&Cooling 104.6 50.8 -51.4% -50.7% 213.4 150.8 -29.3% -29.1% Filtration 139.2 62.3 -55.3% -53.1% 274.0 197.0 -28.1% -25.7% Suspensions 145.3 56.4 -61.2% -58.8% 292.3 172.7 -40.9% -38.2% Intercompany (1.1) 0.2 (1.9) (1.0) Total 388.0 169.3 -56.4% -54.5% 777.8 519.5 -33.2% -31.2% OPERATING RESULT AND NET RESULT The dramatic reduction in volumes caused by the evolution of the market following the Covid- 19 pandemic has had a very significant effect on the economic results of the group, despite the incisive mitigation measures adopted. Indeed, EBITDA came to € 47.0 million versus € 86.4 million in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the collapse in volumes; profitability (EBITDA / Revenues %) was 9.1% and was only 2 percentage points lower than the figure for the same period of 2019 (11.1%), thanks to the cost variabilization measures put in place. More specifically, the contribution margin improved slightly compared to the first half of 2019, from 29.4% to 29.8%, because of the favourable evolution of the relative cost of raw materials, 3 which was due partly to market phenomena and partly to the plans implemented last year to reduce the relative impact of the purchase prices of steel needed for the production of suspension parts, which offset the impact of the inevitable production inefficiencies caused by the suspension and the resumption of production and by the low volumes. The relative impact of fixed costs rose by approximately 2 percentage points, an increase that was relatively limited considering the size of the collapse in revenues. This was thanks to the limitation measures adopted, some of which were temporary while others are destined to be become structural. EBIT was a negative € 18.8 million versus a positive result of € 24.4 million in the first half of 2019. The reduction in EBIT reflects the reduction in EBITDA resulting from plummeting revenues but also includes the negative effect of the evolution of exchange rates for € 4 million (€ 1.8 million in the first half of 2019) reported by the group's businesses in North and South America, restructuring charges for a total of € 7.3 million (€ 4.3 million in the first half of 2019) and the write-down of assets for € 6.4 million (€ 1.9 million in the previous year). In terms of net result, the group reported a loss of € 28.8 million compared to earnings of € 6.9 million in the first half of 2019, after financial expense substantially in line with that of the previous year and tax gains of € 1 million versus tax charges of € 8.3 million in the previous year. DEBT AND EQUITY Regarding Free Cash Flow, in the first half of 2020 € 64.0 million were consumed compared to € 8.8 million in the first half of 2019. The reduction in business activity and thus in EBITDA led to a contraction of operating cash flow that was only partly offset by the lower outflow for investments. It should also be noted that around 80% of the amount consumed was due to the increase in working capital caused by the particular circumstances that occurred in the second quarter of the year. Indeed, as is generally the case in the sector, customer receivables are received more quickly than the timing of payment to suppliers, partly because of factoring. As sales plummeted in the second quarter, sums received from customers were lower, while disbursements to suppliers continued. This imbalance should gradually be absorbed as business recovers. Net debt at June 30 2020 before IFRS 16 rose to € 327.0 million from € 256.2 million at the end of 2019 and € 267.3 million at the end of June 2019. Including the financial payables for rights of use, in accordance with IFRS 16, net financial debt stood at € 382.9 million at June 30 2020 compared to € 318.9 million at December 31 2019. At June 30 2020 the group had committed credit facilities of € 194.2 million in excess of its debt and the covenants contained in the loan agreements were all being complied with. At June 30 2020 shareholders' equity, excluding minority interests, amounted to € 144.9 million (€ 188.7 million at December 31 2019). RESULTS OF THE PARENT COMPANY SOGEFI S.P.A. In the first half of 2020 the parent company Sogefi S.p.A. reported a net loss of € 5.8 million compared to net income of € 32.7 million in the same period of last year. In a particularly uncertain scenario in all of the countries in which the group operates, the distribution of 4 dividends by the subsidiaries to Sogefi S.p.A. has been suspended. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS Following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sogefi first suspended production in China and then in the second half of March suspended production in almost all of its facilities. At the present time, production in China has returned to monthly levels in line with the Company's estimates made before the crisis. In the other factories production has gradually resumed since May, after their main customers started up again. However volumes are still significantly lower than forecast at the start of the year. As regards the impact of the pandemic on the group, the pre Covid-19 forecasts had envisaged a performance of revenues in 2020 substantially in line with 2019. In the first two months of the year the Company achieved volumes higher than expected, followed by an extremely significant fall with a gradual recovery in June. Because of this, Sogefi reported revenues of € 519.5 million, down by 33.2% on the same period of the previous year; this reduction was almost entirely attributable to the effects of the crisis. The contraction in volumes, even though partly offset by the reduction in fixed costs, had a negative impact of around € 50 million on EBIT and € 39 million on the Net Result, and also led to a significant increase in debt. As well as reacting to reduce the impact of the crisis between March and today, the company also strove to adapt to the changed circumstances in the market and to quickly find a new economic and financial equilibrium, despite the scenario of reduced volumes such as today and which is also likely to be the case in the second half of the year and in 2021. OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR Visibility as to the evolution of the market in the coming months remains limited. With regard to the pandemic, if its containment in Europe would appear to be consolidated, its spread in North and South America has not yet reached the containment phase. There is also the risk of a second outbreak of Covid-19 and, lastly, at present it remains difficult to predict the impact of the macroeconomic conditions caused by the pandemic on demand in the automotive sector. For the second half of 2020, IHS expects that, without a second outbreak of Covid-19 and resulting measures to restrict production and adverse effects of the latter on the market, world production could be at -10% compared to the second half of 2019, while market analyst forecasts tend to be more cautious, expecting a world market reduction in a range between - 15% and -30%, the latter being the case in the event of a second wave of Covid-19. In this uncertain scenario, Sogefi has incorporated into its expectations for the second half of the year a world market scenario of around -20%, against which it expects to achieve an EBIT, excluding restructuring costs, slightly positive, a significant reduction in the net loss compared to the first half and a slightly positive free cash flow. Furthermore, in the light of the market outlook which is uncertain and is likely to remain so in the next few years, Sogefi has launched a plan for a significant reduction of fixed costs, which will be completed by the end of the first half of 2021, as well as actions to rationalize footprint and manage suppliers. 5 Even if today the Company has financial resources in excess of its current needs and although it does not foresee an increase in its debt compared to the end of June 2020. In view of the uncertainty as to the evolution of the market and anticipating the natural expiry of existing loans, it has started negotiations with its financial partners, with whom consolidated relationships are in place, to renew existing loans and enter into new medium-term loans for a total value in the region of € 100 million. *** The executive responsible for the preparation of the Company's financial statements, Yann Albrand, hereby declares, in compliance with the terms of paragraph 2 Article 154-bis of the Finance Consolidation Act (TUF), that the accounting figures contained in this press release correspond to the results documented in the Company's accounts and general ledger. *** Contacts: Sogefi Investor Relations Yann Albrand Stefano Canu tel.: +39 02 467501 e-mail: ir@sogefigroup.com www.sogefigroup.com CIR Group Press Office tel.: +39 02 722701 e-mail: infostampa@cirgroup.com www.cirgroup.com This press release can be consulted on the internet: http://www.sogefigroup.com/it/area- stampa/index.html *** Attached are the main results of the Income Statement and the Statement of Financial Position as of June 30 2020 of the Sogefi Group. 6 SOGEFI GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in millions of Euro) ASSETS 06.30.2020 12.31.2019 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 188.1 165.2 Other financial assets 2.7 3.3 Inventories 107.0 115.5 Trade receivables 94.4 130.4 Other receivables 11.4 9.8 Tax receivables 25.4 28.6 Other assets 3.9 2.1 ASSETS HELD FOR SALE - - TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 432.9 454.9 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Land 12.5 13.0 Property, plant and equipment 367.3 382.1 Other tangible fixed assets 4.8 4.6 Right of use 53.7 61.3 Intangible assets 263.5 272.6 Investments in joint ventures - - Other financial assets - - Financial receivables 6.4 6.8 Other receivables 32.2 33.5 Deferred tax assets 37.7 37.0 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 778.1 810.9 TOTAL ASSETS 1,211.0 1,265.8 7 LIABILITIES 06.30.2020 12.31.2019 CURRENT LIABILITIES Bank overdrafts and short-term loans 2.1 1.9 Current portion of medium/long-term financial debts and other loans 278.4 78.8 Short-term financial debts for right of use 16.3 15.1 Other short-term liabilities for derivative financial instruments 0.2 - Trade and other payables 254.2 342.3 Tax payables 6.3 9.2 Other current liabilities 34.0 39.0 LIABILITIES RELATED TO ASSETS HELD FOR SALE - - TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 591.5 486.3 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Financial debts to bank 133.6 131.9 Other medium/long-term financial debts 105.4 213.7 Medium/long-term financial debts for right of use 44.1 52.8 Other medium/long term financial liabilities for derivative financial 111instruments - - Long-term provisions 81.7 76.3 Other payables 58.8 59.5 Deferred tax liabilities 35.6 37.6 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 459.2 571.8 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 62.5 62.5 Reserves and retained earnings (accumulated losses) 111.2 123.0 Group net result for the period (28.8) 3.2 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE HOLDING COMPANY 144.9 188.7 Non-controlling interests 15.4 19.0 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 160.3 207.7 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,211.0 1,265.8 8 RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FROM 01.01.2020 TO 06.30.2020 (in millions of Euro) Period Period 01.01 - 06.30.2020 01.01 - 06.30.2019 Change Am ount % Am ount % Am ount % Sales revenues 519.5 100.0 777.8 100.0 (258.3) (33.2) Variable cost of sales 364.5 70.2 549.2 70.6 (184.7) (33.6) CONTRIBUTION MARGIN 155.0 29.8 228.6 29.4 (73.6) (32.2) Manufacturing and R&D overheads 51.6 9.9 74.4 9.7 (22.8) (30.5) Depreciation and amortization 59.5 11.4 60.1 7.7 (0.6) (1.0) Distribution and sales fixed expenses 15.4 3.0 20.5 2.6 (5.1) (25.2) Administrative and general expenses 33.7 6.5 42.0 5.4 (8.3) (19.7) Restructuring costs 7.3 1.4 4.3 0.6 3.0 67.2 Losses (gains) on disposal (0.3) (0.1) 0.1 - (0.4) - Exchange (gains) losses 4.0 0.8 1.8 0.2 2.2 125.4 Other non-operating expenses (income) 2.6 0.5 1.0 0.1 1.6 154.6 EBIT (18.8) (3.6) 24.4 3.1 (43.2) (177.1) Financial expenses (income), net 11.6 2.2 11.0 1.4 0.6 5.0 RESULT BEFORE TAXES (30.4) (5.8) 13.4 1.7 (43.8) (327.6) Income taxes (1.0) (0.2) 8.3 1.0 (9.3) (112.6) NET INCOME (LOSS) OF OPERATING ACTIVITIES (29.4) (5.6) 5.1 0.7 (34.5) - Net income (loss) from discontinued operations - - 4.0 0.5 (4.0) (100.0) NET RESULT BEFORE NON- CONTROLLING INTERESTS (29.4) (5.6) 9.1 1.2 (38.5) - Loss (income) attributable to non- controlling interests 0.6 0.1 (2.2) (0.3) 2.8 126.6 GROUP NET RESULT (28.8) (5.5) 6.9 0.9 (35.7) - 9 RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020 (in millions of Euro) Period Period 04.01 - 06.30.2020 04.01 - 06.30.2019 Change Am ount % Am ount % Am ount % Sales revenues 169.3 100.0 388.0 100.0 (218.7) (56.4) Variable cost of sales 119.4 70.5 272.0 70.1 (152.6) (56.1) CONTRIBUTION MARGIN 49.9 29.5 116.0 29.9 (66.1) (57.0) Manufacturing and R&D overheads 17.4 10.3 36.1 9.3 (18.7) (51.8) Depreciation and amortization 29.2 17.2 30.2 7.8 (1.0) (3.3) Distribution and sales fixed expenses 5.6 3.3 10.2 2.6 (4.6) (45.1) Administrative and general expenses 13.9 8.2 20.4 5.3 (6.5) (31.9) Restructuring costs 4.5 2.7 2.4 0.6 2.1 87.5 Losses (gains) on disposal (0.3) (0.2) 0.1 - (0.4) - Exchange (gains) losses (1.3) (0.8) 0.8 0.2 (2.1) - Other non-operating expenses (income) 3.4 2.0 2.8 0.7 0.6 21.4 EBIT (22.5) (13.3) 13.0 3.4 (35.5) (273.1) Financial expenses (income), net 4.8 2.8 4.7 1.3 0.1 2.1 RESULT BEFORE TAXES (27.3) (16.1) 8.3 2.1 (35.6) (428.9) Income taxes (3.5) (2.1) 4.7 1.1 (8.2) (174.5) NET INCOME (LOSS) OF OPERATING ACTIVITIES (23.8) (14.1) 3.6 1.0 (27.4) - Net income (loss) from discontinued operations - - 2.7 0.7 (2.7) (100.0) NET RESULT BEFORE NON- CONTROLLING INTERESTS (23.8) (14.1) 6.3 1.7 (30.1) - Loss (income) attributable to non- controlling interests 0.6 0.4 (1.0) (0.3) 1.6 (160.0) GROUP NET RESULT (23.2) (13.7) 5.3 1.4 (28.5) - 10 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (in millions of Euro) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2020 2019 2019 SELF-FINANCING 33.3 145.3 74.7 Change in net working capital (54.2) (2.1) (23.0) Other medium/long-term assets/liabilities 0.4 (0.9) - CASH FLOW GENERATED BY OPERATIONS (20.5) 142.3 51.7 Net decrease from sale of fixed assets 0.4 4.3 3.6 TOTAL SOURCES (20.1) 146.6 55.3 Increase in intangible assets 11.3 32.2 15.9 Purchase of tangible assets 21.0 60.2 19.0 Purchase of tooling 14.5 35.3 19.1 Increase in tangible assets for right of use 0.9 9.5 8.9 TOTAL APPLICATION OF FUNDS 47.7 137.2 62.9 Exchange differences on assets/liabilities and equity 3.8 (1.0) (1.2) FREE CASH FLOW (64.0) 8.4 (8.8) Holding Company increases in capital - - - Increase in share capital of consolidated subsidiaries - - - Dividends paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling interests - (5.0) (3.5) Change in fair value of derivative instruments - - - CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - (5.0) (3.5) Change in net financial position (64.0) 3.4 (12.3) Opening net financial position (318.9) (260.5) (260.5) Financial debts for right of use at January 1°, 2019 - (61.8) (61.8) CLOSING NET FINANCIAL POSITION (382.9) (318.9) (334.6) CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL POSITION (in millions of Euro) Cash Other cash at bank and on hand (held-to-maturity investments) Financial instruments held for trading Liquid funds (A) + (B) + (C) Current financial receivables Current payables to banks Current portion of non-current indebtedness Other current financial debts Current financial indebtedness (F) + (G) + (H) Current financial indebtedness, net (I) - (E) - (D) Non-current payables to banks Bonds issued Other non-current financial debts Non-current financial indebtedness (K) + (L) + (M) Net indebtedness (J) + (N) Non-current financial receivables Financial indebtedness, net including non-current financial receivables 06.30.2020 12.31.2019 06.30.2019 188.1 165.2 116.3 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sogefi S.p.A. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 11:50:03 UTC

