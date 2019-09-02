Press Release

Sogefi Aftermarket complete filter range available for the New Alpine A110S

Sogefi (CIR Group), constantly engaged in intense product activity to enhance the offer reserved for its customers, releases the aftermarket codes for the new Alpine A110S.

An elegant and lightweight Sport Coupé, the new A110S is designed and produced in France, taking up the principles that led to its success in the 1960s, and marking its rebirth.

The new model is powered by a 1.8-litrefour-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

The car that will appear in the showrooms in October, already has Sogefi's complete range of filters for the independent aftermarket, requesting the codes:

Purflux - engine air A1265, oil LS965, petrol EP210, cabin air filters AHC405 and AHA405 Fram® - engine air CA10354, oil PH11275, petrol G10230, cabin air filters CFA11706 and CFP11706 CoopersFiaam - engine air PA7550, oil FT6081, petrol FT6036 and cabin air filter PCK8374.

