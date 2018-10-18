Log in
SOGEFI SPA    SO   IT0000076536

SOGEFI SPA (SO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/18 11:30:17 am
1.689 EUR   +0.78%
SOGEFI : Deposito Statuto Sociale
PU
10/17SOGEFI SPA : quaterly earnings release
09/14SOGEFI : enhances the digital customer experience in the Aftermarket
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sogefi : Deposito Statuto Sociale

10/18/2018 | 11:03am CEST

DEPOSITO STATUTO SOCIALE

Milano, 18 ottobre 2018 - Sogefi S.p.A. rende noto che lo Statuto sociale, modificato all'art. 5 a seguito dell'avvenuta scadenza del Piano di Stock Option 2008, è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede legale, sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE e sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo http://www.sogefigroup.com/it/azionisti-investitori/corporate-governance/corporate-governance.html.

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION FILING

Milan, October 18, 2018 - Sogefi S.p.A. hereby gives notice that the Company's Articles of Association, amended at the Art. 5 following the expiration of 2008 Stock Option Plan, is available at the Company's registered office, on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the Company's website http://www.sogefigroup.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/corporate-governance.html.

Contatti:

Investor Relations Sogefi Yann Albrand

Stefano Canu tel.: +39 02 46750214 e-mail: ir@sogefigroup.comwww.sogefigroup.com

Direzione Comunicazione Gruppo CIR Rodolfo Belcastro

Mariella Speciale tel.: +39 02 722701 e-mail: infostampa@cirgroup.comwww.cirgroup.com

***

Disclaimer

Sogefi S.p.A. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 09:02:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 653 M
EBIT 2018 83,1 M
Net income 2018 32,2 M
Debt 2018 257 M
Yield 2018 0,75%
P/E ratio 2018 6,09
P/E ratio 2019 4,84
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 201 M
Chart SOGEFI SPA
Duration : Period :
Sogefi SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOGEFI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,11 €
Spread / Average Target 86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurent Hebenstreit Chief Executive Officer & Director
Monica Mondardini Chairman
Yann Albrand Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodolfo de Benedetti Director
Roberta di Vieto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOGEFI SPA-57.41%231
DENSO CORP-23.45%36 580
CONTINENTAL-38.50%32 342
APTIV-13.18%19 596
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.56%16 583
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%16 475
