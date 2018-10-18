Sogefi : Deposito Statuto Sociale

DEPOSITO STATUTO SOCIALE
Milano, 18 ottobre 2018 - Sogefi S.p.A. rende noto che lo Statuto sociale, modificato all'art. 5 a seguito dell'avvenuta scadenza del Piano di Stock Option 2008, è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede legale, sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE e sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo http://www.sogefigroup.com/it/azionisti-investitori/corporate-governance/corporate-governance.html.
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION FILING
Milan, October 18, 2018 - Sogefi S.p.A. hereby gives notice that the Company's Articles of Association, amended at the Art. 5 following the expiration of 2008 Stock Option Plan, is available at the Company's registered office, on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the Company's website http://www.sogefigroup.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/corporate-governance.html.
Contatti:
Investor Relations Sogefi Yann Albrand
Stefano Canu tel.: +39 02 46750214 e-mail: ir@sogefigroup.comwww.sogefigroup.com
Direzione Comunicazione Gruppo CIR Rodolfo Belcastro
Mariella Speciale tel.: +39 02 722701 e-mail: infostampa@cirgroup.comwww.cirgroup.com
