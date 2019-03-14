Sogefi : Deposito documentazione

DEPOSITO DOCUMENTAZIONE

Milano, 14 marzo 2019 - Sogefi S.p.A. rende noto che la Relazione del Consiglio di Amministrazione

relativa al punto 2 all'ordine del giorno (Determinazione del numero e nomina dei Componenti del

Consiglio di Amministrazione per gli esercizi 2019-2020-2021. Determinazione dei relativi compensi)

dell'Assemblea degli Azionisti convocata per il 26 aprile 2019 in prima convocazione ed, occorrendo, per il 27 aprile 2019 in seconda convocazione, è a disposizione del pubblico presso la Sede legale, sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE e sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo http://www.sogefigroup.com/it/azionisti-investitori/assemblee-azionisti/2019/index.html

DOCUMENTATION FILING

Milan, March 14, 2019 - Sogefi S.p.A. hereby gives notice that the Board of Directors' Report on item 2

on the agenda (Determination of the number and appointment of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial years 2019-2020-2021. Decisions as to their remuneration) of the Shareholders meeting

called on 26 April 2019 in first call and, if a second call should be necessary, on 27 April 2019, is available at the Company's registered office, on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the Company's website http://www.sogefigroup.com/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meetings/2019/index.html

