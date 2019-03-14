Sogefi : Deposito documentazione

DEPOSITO DOCUMENTAZIONE
Milano, 14 marzo 2019 - Sogefi S.p.A. rende noto che la Relazione del Consiglio di Amministrazione
relativa al punto 2 all'ordine del giorno (Determinazione del numero e nomina dei Componenti del
Consiglio di Amministrazione per gli esercizi 2019-2020-2021. Determinazione dei relativi compensi)
dell'Assemblea degli Azionisti convocata per il 26 aprile 2019 in prima convocazione ed, occorrendo, per il 27 aprile 2019 in seconda convocazione, è a disposizione del pubblico presso la Sede legale, sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE e sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo http://www.sogefigroup.com/it/azionisti-investitori/assemblee-azionisti/2019/index.html
DOCUMENTATION FILING
Milan, March 14, 2019 - Sogefi S.p.A. hereby gives notice that the Board of Directors' Report on item 2
on the agenda (Determination of the number and appointment of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial years 2019-2020-2021. Decisions as to their remuneration) of the Shareholders meeting
called on 26 April 2019 in first call and, if a second call should be necessary, on 27 April 2019, is available at the Company's registered office, on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the Company's website http://www.sogefigroup.com/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meetings/2019/index.html
Contatti:
Investor Relations Sogefi Yann Albrand
Stefano Canu tel.: +39 02 46750214 e-mail: ir@sogefigroup.comwww.sogefigroup.com
Ufficio Stampa Gruppo CIR Mariella Speciale tel.: +39 02 722701 e-mail: infostampa@cirgroup.comwww.cirgroup.com
Disclaimer
Sogefi S.p.A. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 10:33:09 UTC