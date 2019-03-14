Log in
Sogefi : Deposito documentazione

03/14/2019

DEPOSITO DOCUMENTAZIONE

Milano, 14 marzo 2019 - Sogefi S.p.A. rende noto che la Relazione del Consiglio di Amministrazione

relativa al punto 2 all'ordine del giorno (Determinazione del numero e nomina dei Componenti del

Consiglio di Amministrazione per gli esercizi 2019-2020-2021. Determinazione dei relativi compensi)

dell'Assemblea degli Azionisti convocata per il 26 aprile 2019 in prima convocazione ed, occorrendo, per il 27 aprile 2019 in seconda convocazione, è a disposizione del pubblico presso la Sede legale, sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE e sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo http://www.sogefigroup.com/it/azionisti-investitori/assemblee-azionisti/2019/index.html

DOCUMENTATION FILING

Milan, March 14, 2019 - Sogefi S.p.A. hereby gives notice that the Board of Directors' Report on item 2

on the agenda (Determination of the number and appointment of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial years 2019-2020-2021. Decisions as to their remuneration) of the Shareholders meeting

called on 26 April 2019 in first call and, if a second call should be necessary, on 27 April 2019, is available at the Company's registered office, on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the Company's website http://www.sogefigroup.com/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meetings/2019/index.html

***

Contatti:

Investor Relations Sogefi Yann Albrand

Stefano Canu tel.: +39 02 46750214 e-mail: ir@sogefigroup.comwww.sogefigroup.com

Ufficio Stampa Gruppo CIR Mariella Speciale tel.: +39 02 722701 e-mail: infostampa@cirgroup.comwww.cirgroup.com

Disclaimer

Sogefi S.p.A. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 10:33:09 UTC
