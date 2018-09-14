Press Release

Sogefi enhances the digital customer experience in the Aftermarket

Automechanika 2018 - Thanks to its new digital approach, customers can always be connected with Sogefi - the automotive component company of CIR Group - via:

 Apps for iOS & Android devices (branded Purflux, Fram®, Tecnocar and CoopersFiaam),

 Cabin3Tech+ dedicated website for new technology,

 branded responsive websites initiated with Fram® .

Updated websites and apps provided by Sogefi now offer a greater mobile experience including content updates, news and catalogues.

The online catalogue, new-to-range product information and new YouTube videos for technicians have intuitive accessibility across all device platforms enabling customers to get the right information on any device.

The dedicated website Cabin3Tech+ will give customers specific and detailed information on our new technology.

"We had one thing in mind when redesigning our websites and that was to maximize the ease of doing business for our customers and their access to information. Now visitors can access our detailed product information via desktop and mobile as well as enjoy an enhanced overall website user experience", explained Françoise Blais, General Manager IAM Filtration Business Unit.

Stay connected with us through Sogefi branded websites: www.purflux.comwww.fram-europe.comwww.filtri-tecnocar.comwww.coopersfiaam.comwww.sogefipro.com