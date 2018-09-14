Log in
SOGEFI SPA
Sogefi : enhances the digital customer experience in the Aftermarket

09/14/2018

Press Release

Sogefi enhances the digital customer experience in the Aftermarket

Automechanika 2018 - Thanks to its new digital approach, customers can always be connected with Sogefi - the automotive component company of CIR Group - via:

  • Apps for iOS & Android devices (branded Purflux, Fram®, Tecnocar and CoopersFiaam),

  • Cabin3Tech+ dedicated website for new technology,

  • branded responsive websites initiated with Fram® .

Updated websites and apps provided by Sogefi now offer a greater mobile experience including content updates, news and catalogues.

The online catalogue, new-to-range product information and new YouTube videos for technicians have intuitive accessibility across all device platforms enabling customers to get the right information on any device.

The dedicated website Cabin3Tech+ will give customers specific and detailed information on our new technology.

"We had one thing in mind when redesigning our websites and that was to maximize the ease of doing business for our customers and their access to information. Now visitors can access our detailed product information via desktop and mobile as well as enjoy an enhanced overall website user experience", explained Françoise Blais, General Manager IAM Filtration Business Unit.

Stay connected with us through Sogefi branded websites: www.purflux.comwww.fram-europe.comwww.filtri-tecnocar.comwww.coopersfiaam.comwww.sogefipro.com

Parc Ariane 4 - 7, avenue du 8 Mai 1945

www.sogefigroup.com

78286 Guyancourt - France

S.A. au capital de 5.750.000 Euros

Tel.: +39 346 508 2418

Reg. No. 642 020 390 RCS Versailles

Sogefi S.p.A. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 04:47:11 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 653 M
EBIT 2018 83,3 M
Net income 2018 32,2 M
Debt 2018 257 M
Yield 2018 0,63%
P/E ratio 2018 7,20
P/E ratio 2019 5,72
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
Capitalization 238 M
Chart SOGEFI SPA
Technical analysis trends SOGEFI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,13 €
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurent Hebenstreit Chief Executive Officer & Director
Monica Mondardini Chairman
Yann Albrand Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodolfo de Benedetti Director
Roberta di Vieto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOGEFI SPA-50.72%277
DENSO CORP-22.63%37 680
CONTINENTAL-33.64%34 777
APTIV1.46%22 466
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 255
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.95%18 182
