Sogefi : filter technologies present on the “Best of the Best” engine of the last two decades

09/13/2018 | 06:04am CEST

Press Release

Sogefi filter technologies present on the "Best of the Best" engine of the last two decades

Automechanika 2018 - Sogefi, the automotive component company of the CIR Group, is the original equipment (OE) supplier of the oil filter module mounted on the Ferrari 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. Ferrari receives fourth award at the 2018 International Engine of the Year Awards.

On the 20th Anniversary of the International Engine of the Year Awards, the jury of journalists awarded the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 used in the Ferrari 488 Pista,Spiderand GTB with a special "Best of the Best" award. A recognition as the best engine of the last two decades.

The biturbo engine also won the overall International Engine of the Year award for the third consecutive year, together with the Performance Engine award and the 3-litre to 4-litre award.

Sogefi is the official supplier of Ferrari and is proud to provide products that meet the uncompromising requirements for the best in advanced engine technology, like the oil filter module designed to provide best in class performance and durability. Usage of a protective mesh for the by-pass offers the best results on efficiency, pressure drop at high flow rates and filter element life as well as mechanical stiffness in all extreme conditions required by these high capacity sport engines.

Sogefi products are present in the grand tourer and luxury segments. Brands and engines such as Aston-Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Maserati, Jaguar and Porsche: a confirmation that Sogefi's strong commitment to research and development of advanced filter technologies are first choice for high performance filtration of their "top models".

About the Award

Last June, at the Engine Expo in Stuttgart, a jury of 70 motoring journalist from 31 countries voted the International Engine of the Year Awards 2018 - 20th anniversary.

The International Engine of the Year Awards are an annual competition forautomotive industrypresented by Engine Technology International magazine, published by UKi Media & Events. The competition was launched in 1999.

The awards are determined by the jurors using "subjective driving impressions and technical knowledge, and took into account characteristics such as fuel economy, noise, smoothness, performance and drivability".

Parc Ariane 4 - 7, avenue du 8 Mai 1945

www.sogefigroup.com

78286 Guyancourt - France

S.A. au capital de 5.750.000 Euros

Tel.: +39 346 508 2418

Reg. No. 642 020 390 RCS Versailles

Disclaimer

Sogefi S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 04:02:01 UTC
