LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing in Sogou, Inc. to Contact the Firm

01/25/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Sogou, Inc. ("Sogou" or the "Company")(NYSE:SOGO) of the March 11, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Sogou stock or options pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's November 9, 2017 initial public offering ("IPO") and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/SOGO. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Sogou American Depository Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's November 9, 2017 IPO. The case, Luo v. Sogou, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-00230 was filed on January 9, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge J. Paul Oetken.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because of an increase Sogou merchants’ sales of counterfeit goods; (2) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because Sogou’s existing software, advertising procedures, personnel, and audit procedures were insufficient to safeguard against compliance violations with governing Chinese regulations, and would need to be updated, enhanced, and strengthened, thus resulting in increased expenses; (3) Sogou’s cost of revenues were skyrocketing primarily because of significant increases in Traffic Acquisition Cost, which is a primary driver of Sogou’s cost of revenues, as Sogou was dealing with significant price inflation from increased competition; (4) Sogou was going to alter its strategy concerning smart hardware and push the Company’s AI capabilities to increase product competitiveness; and (5) as a result of altering its smart hardware strategy, Sogou had already decided to phase out non-AI-enabled hardware products, such as legacy models of Teemo Smart Watch, and transition to use products integrating AI technologies, which Sogou hoped would reduce its hardware revenues in the second half of 2018.

Since Sogou's IPO, the Company's share price has declined from its IPO price of $13 by approximately 53%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Sogou's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 127 M
EBIT 2018 63,2 M
Net income 2018 82,8 M
Finance 2018 873 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,76
P/E ratio 2019 23,39
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 2 431 M
Chart SOGOU INC
Duration : Period :
Sogou Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOGOU INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,81 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Chuan Wang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Zhang Chairman
Joe Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Hong Tao Yang Chief Technology Officer
Yu Xin Ren Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOGOU INC16.57%2 431
ALPHABET3.74%750 354
BAIDU2.59%56 807
NAVER CORP--.--%19 017
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION12.03%13 976
YANDEX17.08%10 517
