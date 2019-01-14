Robbins Arroyo LLP: Sogou Inc. (SOGO) Misled Shareholders According to Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) American Depository Shares filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 pursuant to the company's November 9, 2017 initial public offering. Sogou is an Internet search company based in China.

Sogou Accused of Inflating IPO Price

According to the complaint, Sogou held its IPO on November 9, 2017, and generated over $625 million in gross proceeds based on misleading offering documents. Sogou failed to disclose that Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because of an increase in sales of counterfeit goods and overall insufficient safeguards against compliance violations. In June and July 2018, Chinese media sources reported that authorities had ordered Sogou to remove illegal content from its search engines. On July 30, 2018, Sogou revised guidance for its 3Q 2018 financial results, citing an investigation by Chinese regulatory authorities and the implementation of "remedial measures," which included a ten-day suspension of part of its advertising business. Since the truth emerged, the value of Sogou's stock has declined over 50%.

Sogou Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

