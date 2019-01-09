Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sogou Inc. – SOGO

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) pursuant and/or traceable to Sogou’s November 9,
2017 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover
damages for Sogou investors under the federal securities laws.
To join the Sogou class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1472.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement and Prospectus
issued in connection with Sogou’s IPO was materially false and
misleading and failed to disclose that: (1) Chinese regulators were
analyzing Sogou for regulatory action for various reasons, including an
increase in counterfeit goods sold by Sogou merchants, and Sogou’s
existing software and procedures were insufficient to safeguard against
compliance violations; (2) Sogou’s cost of revenues were skyrocketing
primarily due to significant increases in Traffic Acquisition Cost, a
primary driver of Sogou’s cost of revenues; (3) Sogou was going to alter
its strategy concerning smart hardware and push its artificial
intelligence (“AI”) capabilities to increase product competitiveness;
(4) as a result of altering its smart hardware strategy, Sogou decided
to phase out non-AI-enabled hardware products, such as legacy models of
Teemo Smart Watch, and transition to use products integrating AI
technologies, which Sogou hoped would reduce its hardware revenues in
the second half of 2018; and (5) as a result, Sogou’s public statements
were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the
true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors
suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 11, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
