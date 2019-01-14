Log in
Nyse  >  Sogou Inc    SOGO

SOGOU INC (SOGO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/14 04:00:00 pm
5.78 USD   -1.53%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOGOU Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing in Sogou, Inc. to Contact the Firm

0
01/14/2019 | 05:19pm EST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sogou, Inc. ("Sogou" or the "Company")(NYSE:SOGO).

If you invested in Sogou stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/SOGO. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 127 M
EBIT 2018 63,2 M
Net income 2018 82,8 M
Finance 2018 873 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,58
P/E ratio 2019 22,44
EV / Sales 2018 1,29x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 2 331 M
Chart SOGOU INC
Duration : Period :
Sogou Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOGOU INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,81 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Chuan Wang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Zhang Chairman
Joe Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Hong Tao Yang Chief Technology Officer
Yu Xin Ren Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOGOU INC11.81%2 391
ALPHABET1.87%749 807
BAIDU4.74%58 254
NAVER CORP--.--%19 619
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION9.77%13 940
YANDEX9.29%9 756
