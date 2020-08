By Dave Sebastian

Sogou Inc. said it has hired Duff & Phelps LLC as its independent financial adviser as its board's special committee reviews an acquisition offer from Tencent Holdings Ltd. for about $2.1 billion.

Sogou is the search-engine affiliate of Tencent, which is proposing to buy out other investors. The move would become the latest instance of a Chinese technology company leaving the U.S. stock market.

