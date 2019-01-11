LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. ("Sogou" or "the Company") today announced that it has been named the "Global AI Industry Top Brand of the Year" by International Data Group (IDG), a leading technology media, data and marketing services group.

The "Global Top Brand" awards recognize leading industry brands, with winners selected for their scientific and technological innovation and ability to develop award-winning brands that enjoy extensive attention from industry authorities, consumer electronics enthusiasts and global media.

Sogou's win demonstrates its pivotal role in advancing AI technology and its growing global recognition. Sogou has continuously increased investment in the development of its industry-leading AI technologies and integrated them into products and services, such as Sogou Search, Sogou Input Method and smart hardware products. This award recognizes Sogou's commitment to pushing the boundaries of language-centric AI technology.

Winners are selected by a committee which includes global third-party data authorities, global senior experts and influential mainstream media. Held on January 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, the IDG "2018-2019 Global Top Brands" Award Ceremony unveiled winners in seven major awards categories, as well as multiple individual awards.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

