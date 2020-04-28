Sogou : Unveils Upgrades to its AI-Driven Multilingual Mobile Keyboard

BEIJING, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) ("Sogou" or "the Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, released its Sogou Mobile Keyboard 10.8, the latest version of the Sogou Mobile Keyboard. Powered by Sogou's leading AI technologies, the latest upgrade features new multilingual voice-based transcription and translation services, supports language input in four more languages, and offers improved accuracy rates for voice inputs.

As the most popular Chinese-language mobile input app by number of monthly active users, the Sogou Mobile Keyboard makes communication easier and more efficient for millions of individuals. By enhancing the user experience and enabling people to communicate smoothly across multiple languages, the Sogou Mobile Keyboard continues to break down language barriers.

Multilingual Translation and Transcription

The Sogou Mobile Keyboard 10.8 now supports voice-based translation between Chinese and seven foreign languages, including English, French, Spanish, Russian, German, Japanese, and Korean. It also provides voice transcription services for nine foreign languages and ten Chinese dialects with an 85% accuracy rate.

Supports Language Input in Eight Languages

The latest version also supports language input in Spanish, Russian, Arabic, and French, building on the existing keyboards in Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean. Users can easily communicate in multiple languages without switching between different input methods.

Further, to help users communicate more eloquently, the English keyboard comes with a thesaurus that provides a large collection of synonyms for over 4,000 commonly used words. Users simply tap a word and its synonyms pop up.

Enhanced Voice Input Experience

The Sogou Mobile Keyboard 10.8 also features an upgraded voice input system, with the voice recognition accuracy rate for speech entered from a distance increasing by 30% and by 20% for speech in Mandarin, compared with the previous version. Further, when pronunciation is unclear or inaudible, the smart keyboard recommends possible words for users to choose from.

In addition, the revamped Sogou Mobile Keyboard provides a full suite of features to enrich user interactions and offer a more personalized experience, including sentence correction, text prediction, and smart recommendations.

With the latest upgrades to the Sogou Mobile Keyboard, Sogou showcases its continued commitment to making communication easier for millions of users at home and abroad by leveraging its AI capabilities in voice, image, natural language processing, and machine learning.

Safe Harbor Statement

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second-largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

