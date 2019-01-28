Log in
SOGOU INC (SOGO)
Sogou : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on February 1, 2019

01/28/2019 | 12:01am EST

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) ("Sogou" or "the Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 unaudited financial results on Friday, February 1, 2019, before U.S. market hours.

Sogou's management team will host a conference call at 7:30am U.S. Eastern Time, (8:30pm Beijing/Hong Kong time) on February 1, 2019, following the quarterly results announcement.

The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

U.S. Toll Free: 

+1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-206115; or 4001-201203

Hong Kong Toll Free: 

800-963976; or 800-905945

Hong Kong Local Toll: 

+852-580-81995

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Passcode: 

8389106

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. When prompted, ask to be connected to the Sogou Inc. call and provide the passcode.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until February 8, 2019:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Passcode:

10127927

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sogou's website at http://ir.sogou.com.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Jessie Zheng
Sogou Investor Relations
Tel: +86-10-5689-8068
Email: zhengyan@sogou-inc.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Rachael Layfield
Brunswick Group
Tel: +86-10-5960-8600
Email: sogou@brunswickgroup.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sogou-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2018-financial-results-on-february-1-2019-300784855.html

SOURCE Sogou Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
