Sohgo Security Services : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Prepared in Conformity with Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in Japan (Japanese GAAP)

English Translation of the Original Japanese-Language Report

SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES CO., LTD. (Code No.2331, TSE 1st Sec.) URL https://www.alsok.co.jp/en/ir/index.html Representative: Yukiyasu Aoyama, President and Representative Director Financial and accounting: Koji Kishimoto, Senior Executive Officer (Phone: +81-3-3470-6811)

1. Summary of the consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (Figures rounded down to the nearest million) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2020 110,188 0.7 7,378 2.7 7,664 (0.7) 4,503 (1.0) June 30, 2019 109,423 4.7 7,181 21.0 7,717 26.9 4,547 31.3

Note 1: Percentage shown in net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of parent above represent the changes from the previous fiscal year.