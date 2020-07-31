Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Sohgo Security Services Co.,Ltd.    2331   JP3431900004

SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES CO.,LTD.

(2331)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sohgo Security Services : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 01:06am EDT

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Prepared in Conformity with Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in Japan (Japanese GAAP)

English Translation of the Original Japanese-Language Report

SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES CO., LTD.

(Code No.2331, TSE 1st Sec.)

URL https://www.alsok.co.jp/en/ir/index.html

Representative:

Yukiyasu Aoyama, President and Representative

Director

Financial and accounting:

Koji Kishimoto, Senior Executive Officer

(Phone: +81-3-3470-6811)

1. Summary of the consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Figures rounded down to the nearest million)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

110,188

0.7

7,378

2.7

7,664

(0.7)

4,503

(1.0)

June 30, 2019

109,423

4.7

7,181

21.0

7,717

26.9

4,547

31.3

Note 1: Percentage shown in net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of parent above represent the changes from the previous fiscal year.

Note 2:

Comprehensive income

Three months ended June 30, 2020

¥ 6,071 million

31.9%

Three months ended June 30, 2019

¥ 4,604 million

17.1%

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2020

44.48

-

June 30, 2019

44.92

-

(2) Consolidated financial conditions

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Three months ended

459,794

272,507

53.8

2,443.21

June 30, 2020

Fiscal year ended

428,796

270,432

57.3

2,425.02

March 31, 2020

Reference:

Equity capital

Three months ended June 30, 2020

¥ 247,339 million

Year ended March 31, 2020

¥ 245,497 million

2. Dividend

Dividends per share

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2020

-

34.50

-

35.50

70.00

March 31, 2021

-

Fiscal year ending

35.00

-

35.00

70.00

March 31, 2021(Forecast)

Note : Revisions to the dividend forecast in this quarter: No

3. Forecasts for the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) (Figures rounded down to the nearest million)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Interim

232,000

3.0

15,800

(2.6)

16,600

(3.8)

9,900

(6.4)

97.9

Annual

485,000

5.4

37,600

2.2

39,200

0.8

24,700

2.2

243.99

Note :

Revisions to the forecast of financial results in this quarter: No

4. Others

  1. Changes in consolidated subsidiaries (Changes in scope of consolidation) : No

Added:

-

Removed:

-

  1. Application of accounting which is simplified or exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement

a Changes arising from revision of accounting standards

: No

b Changes arising from other factors

: No

c Changes arising from accounting estimate

: No

d Restatement

: No

(4) Number of shares outstanding (Ordinary shares)

a Number of shares issued

Three months ended

102,040,042 shares

Year ended

102,040,042 shares

(including treasury stock)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

b Number of shares of treasury stock

Three months ended

804,878 shares

Year ended

804,877 shares

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

c Average number of ordinary shares

Three months ended

101,235,176 shares

Three months ended

101,235,424 shares

throughout the fiscal year

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

  • This summary of financial results is exempt from quarterly review procedures.
  • Explanation for Appropriate Use of Forecasts and Other Notes

The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this summary of financial results are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which are regarded as legitimate, and the Company does not promise the achievement of these results. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

56,382

52,165

Cash for Transportation Security Services

87,503

91,533

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

56,043

46,239

Short-term investment securities

618

719

Raw materials and supplies

7,032

7,560

Costs on uncompleted construction contracts

383

570

Advances paid

6,235

6,193

Other

15,519

23,651

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(231)

(246)

Total current assets

229,486

228,388

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

90,439

104,390

Intangible assets

Goodwill

19,346

32,403

Other

13,252

12,987

Total intangible assets

32,598

45,390

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

39,855

42,182

Other

36,847

39,850

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(432)

(408)

Total investments and other assets

76,270

81,625

Total noncurrent assets

199,309

231,406

Total assets

428,796

459,794

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

25,326

18,055

Short-term loans payable

18,856

38,940

Income taxes payable

6,935

1,702

Provision

2,402

1,655

Other

44,915

49,944

Total current liabilities

98,435

110,297

Noncurrent liabilities

Long-term loans payable

4,713

6,266

Net defined benefit liability

27,545

28,071

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

1,622

1,598

Asset retirement obligations

465

478

Other

25,581

40,573

Total noncurrent liabilities

59,928

76,989

Total liabilities

158,363

187,286

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

18,675

18,675

Capital surplus

34,243

34,031

Retained earnings

203,375

204,283

Treasury stock

(1,070)

(1,071)

Total shareholders' equity

255,222

255,918

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on

4,609

5,423

available-for-sale securities

Revaluation reserve for land

(4,281)

(4,281)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(167)

(255)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(9,886)

(9,465)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(9,725)

(8,579)

Minority interests

24,935

25,168

Total net assets

270,432

272,507

Total liabilities and net assets

428,796

459,794

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

109,423

110,188

Cost of sales

82,852

82,531

Gross profit

26,571

27,656

Selling, general and administrative expenses

19,389

20,278

Operating income

7,181

7,378

Non-operating income

Interest income

45

42

Dividends income

197

193

Equity in earnings of affiliate

57

58

Gain on sales of investment securities

3

1

Dividend income of insurance

268

202

Penalty income

94

247

Other

455

358

Total non-operating income

1,122

1,105

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

357

489

Financing expenses

77

59

Loss on sales of investment securities

5

-

Other

146

270

Total non-operating expenses

586

819

Ordinary income

7,717

7,664

Extraordinary income

Gain on step acquisitions

26

-

Total extraordinary income

26

-

Extraordinary loss

Loss on valuation of investment securities

29

16

Loss on sales of non-current assets

102

-

Total extraordinary losses

132

16

Income before income taxes

7,611

7,648

Income taxes

2,669

2,775

Net Income

4,942

4,872

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

394

368

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,547

4,503

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net income

4,942

4,872

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on

(569)

828

available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

12

(101)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

272

424

Share of other comprehensive income of

(53)

48

associates accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(337)

1,199

Comprehensive income

4,604

6,071

Contents)

Comprehensive income attributable to

4,240

5,649

owners of the parent

Comprehensive income attributable to

364

422

non-controlling interests

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

Income before income taxes

7,611

7,648

Depreciation and amortization

3,722

3,943

Amortization of goodwill

443

625

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(14)

(24)

Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability

336

362

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

(603)

(789)

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' bonuses

(61)

(62)

Interest and dividends income

(242)

(236)

Interest expenses

357

489

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates

(57)

(58)

Loss (gain) on sales of noncurrent assets

104

1

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

76

116

Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities

2

(1)

Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities

29

16

Loss (gain) on valuation of derivatives

37

(2)

Decrease (increase) in notes and

6,523

11,242

accounts receivable-trade

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(479)

(711)

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade

(3,491)

(8,709)

Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset

(388)

(214)

Decrease in assets and liabilities for

(3,698)

7,192

Transportation Security Services

Other

(2,453)

(3,349)

Subtotal

7,754

17,478

Interest and dividends income received

437

440

Interest expenses paid

(359)

(494)

Income taxes paid

(4,549)

(5,777)

Income taxes refund

45

0

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,328

11,647

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

Decrease (increase) in time deposits

797

67

Payments into long-term deposits

-

2,013

Proceeds from withdrawal of long-term deposits

-

(14)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(3,008)

(3,844)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

195

3

Purchase of intangible assets

(3,386)

(287)

Purchase of investment securities

(180)

(1,509)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

123

84

Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting in change

-

(13,689)

in scope of consolidation

Proceeds from purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting

210

-

in change in scope of consolidation

Decrease (increase) in short-term loans receivable

(2)

16

Payments of long-term loans receivable

(11)

(18)

Collection of long-term loans receivable

19

28

Proceeds from refund of leasehold and guarantee deposits

-

961

Other

535

(3,272)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(4,708)

(19,461)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

5,210

8,203

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

145

1,748

Repayment of long-term loans payable

(769)

(850)

Purchase of treasury stock

(0)

(0)

Repayments of lease obligations

(1,205)

(1,319)

Cash dividends paid

(3,544)

(3,594)

Cash dividends paid to minority shareholders

(424)

(470)

Payments from changes in ownership interests in

subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of

-

(628)

consolidation

Proceeds from changes in ownership interests in

subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of

-

850

consolidation

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(588)

3,937

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

2

(14)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,965)

(3,891)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

43,435

48,790

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

41,470

44,899

Disclaimer

SOHGO Security Services Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 05:05:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES CO
01:06aSOHGO SECURITY SERVICES : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter E..
PU
03/31MITSUBISHI : ALSOK begin joint building management business in Asia
AQ
03/30SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23Dashboard of Japan stocks with a stake in successful Tokyo Olympics
RE
03/13Dashboard of Japanese stocks with a stake in Olympics' success
RE
03/04Dashboard of Japanese stocks with a stake in Olympics' success
RE
02/20Some Japan investors worry as coronavirus puts question-mark over Tokyo Olymp..
RE
2019SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 478 B 4 581 M 4 581 M
Net income 2021 24 961 M 239 M 239 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 493 B 4 690 M 4 729 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 37 902
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sohgo Security Services Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5 831,25 JPY
Last Close Price 4 870,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Atsushi Murai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yukiyasu Aoyama President, COO & Representative Director
Masashi Sato Manager-Development Technology
Tsuyoshi Murai Director, Senior Head-Personnel & Head-Compliance
Ikuji Kayaki Representative Director, EVP & GM-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES CO.,LTD.-17.74%4 690
CINTAS CORPORATION12.16%31 624
TELEPERFORMANCE15.13%16 393
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC23.09%13 141
EDENRED-7.59%12 495
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-3.93%11 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group