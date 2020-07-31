Sohgo Security Services : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

1. Summary of the consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Figures rounded down to the nearest million)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
110,188
0.7
7,378
2.7
7,664
(0.7)
4,503
(1.0)
June 30, 2019
109,423
4.7
7,181
21.0
7,717
26.9
4,547
31.3
Note 1: Percentage shown in net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of parent above represent the changes from the previous fiscal year.
Note 2:
Comprehensive income
Three months ended June 30, 2020
¥ 6,071 million
31.9%
Three months ended June 30, 2019
¥ 4,604 million
17.1%
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2020
44.48
-
June 30, 2019
44.92
-
(2) Consolidated financial conditions
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Three months ended
459,794
272,507
53.8
2,443.21
June 30, 2020
Fiscal year ended
428,796
270,432
57.3
2,425.02
March 31, 2020
Reference:
Equity capital
Three months ended June 30, 2020
¥ 247,339 million
Year ended March 31, 2020
¥ 245,497 million
2. Dividend
Dividends per share
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2020
-
34.50
-
35.50
70.00
March 31, 2021
-
Fiscal year ending
35.00
-
35.00
70.00
March 31, 2021(Forecast)
Note : Revisions to the dividend forecast in this quarter: No
3. Forecasts for the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) (Figures rounded down to the nearest million)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Interim
232,000
3.0
15,800
(2.6)
16,600
(3.8)
9,900
(6.4)
97.9
Annual
485,000
5.4
37,600
2.2
39,200
0.8
24,700
2.2
243.99
Note :
Revisions to the forecast of financial results in this quarter: No
4. Others
Changes in consolidated subsidiaries (Changes in scope of consolidation) : No
Added:
-
Removed:
-
Application of accounting which is simplified or exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
a Changes arising from revision of accounting standards
: No
b Changes arising from other factors
: No
c Changes arising from accounting estimate
: No
d Restatement
: No
(4) Number of shares outstanding (Ordinary shares)
a Number of shares issued
Three months ended
102,040,042 shares
Year ended
102,040,042 shares
(including treasury stock)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
b Number of shares of treasury stock
Three months ended
804,878 shares
Year ended
804,877 shares
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
c Average number of ordinary shares
Three months ended
101,235,176 shares
Three months ended
101,235,424 shares
throughout the fiscal year
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
This summary of financial results is exempt from quarterly review procedures.
Explanation for Appropriate Use of Forecasts and Other Notes
The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this summary of financial results are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which are regarded as legitimate, and the Company does not promise the achievement of these results. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
56,382
52,165
Cash for Transportation Security Services
87,503
91,533
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
56,043
46,239
Short-term investment securities
618
719
Raw materials and supplies
7,032
7,560
Costs on uncompleted construction contracts
383
570
Advances paid
6,235
6,193
Other
15,519
23,651
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(231)
(246)
Total current assets
229,486
228,388
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment
90,439
104,390
Intangible assets
Goodwill
19,346
32,403
Other
13,252
12,987
Total intangible assets
32,598
45,390
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
39,855
42,182
Other
36,847
39,850
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(432)
(408)
Total investments and other assets
76,270
81,625
Total noncurrent assets
199,309
231,406
Total assets
428,796
459,794
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
25,326
18,055
Short-term loans payable
18,856
38,940
Income taxes payable
6,935
1,702
Provision
2,402
1,655
Other
44,915
49,944
Total current liabilities
98,435
110,297
Noncurrent liabilities
Long-term loans payable
4,713
6,266
Net defined benefit liability
27,545
28,071
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
1,622
1,598
Asset retirement obligations
465
478
Other
25,581
40,573
Total noncurrent liabilities
59,928
76,989
Total liabilities
158,363
187,286
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
18,675
18,675
Capital surplus
34,243
34,031
Retained earnings
203,375
204,283
Treasury stock
(1,070)
(1,071)
Total shareholders' equity
255,222
255,918
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on
4,609
5,423
available-for-sale securities
Revaluation reserve for land
(4,281)
(4,281)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(167)
(255)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(9,886)
(9,465)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(9,725)
(8,579)
Minority interests
24,935
25,168
Total net assets
270,432
272,507
Total liabilities and net assets
428,796
459,794
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
109,423
110,188
Cost of sales
82,852
82,531
Gross profit
26,571
27,656
Selling, general and administrative expenses
19,389
20,278
Operating income
7,181
7,378
Non-operating income
Interest income
45
42
Dividends income
197
193
Equity in earnings of affiliate
57
58
Gain on sales of investment securities
3
1
Dividend income of insurance
268
202
Penalty income
94
247
Other
455
358
Total non-operating income
1,122
1,105
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
357
489
Financing expenses
77
59
Loss on sales of investment securities
5
-
Other
146
270
Total non-operating expenses
586
819
Ordinary income
7,717
7,664
Extraordinary income
Gain on step acquisitions
26
-
Total extraordinary income
26
-
Extraordinary loss
Loss on valuation of investment securities
29
16
Loss on sales of non-current assets
102
-
Total extraordinary losses
132
16
Income before income taxes
7,611
7,648
Income taxes
2,669
2,775
Net Income
4,942
4,872
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
394
368
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,547
4,503
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net income
4,942
4,872
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on
(569)
828
available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
12
(101)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
272
424
Share of other comprehensive income of
(53)
48
associates accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(337)
1,199
Comprehensive income
4,604
6,071
（Contents)
Comprehensive income attributable to
4,240
5,649
owners of the parent
Comprehensive income attributable to
364
422
non-controlling interests
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Income before income taxes
7,611
7,648
Depreciation and amortization
3,722
3,943
Amortization of goodwill
443
625
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
(14)
(24)
Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability
336
362
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
(603)
(789)
Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' bonuses
(61)
(62)
Interest and dividends income
(242)
(236)
Interest expenses
357
489
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
(57)
(58)
Loss (gain) on sales of noncurrent assets
104
1
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
76
116
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
2
(1)
Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities
29
16
Loss (gain) on valuation of derivatives
37
(2)
Decrease (increase) in notes and
6,523
11,242
accounts receivable-trade
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(479)
(711)
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade
(3,491)
(8,709)
Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset
(388)
(214)
Decrease in assets and liabilities for
(3,698)
7,192
Transportation Security Services
Other
(2,453)
(3,349)
Subtotal
7,754
17,478
Interest and dividends income received
437
440
Interest expenses paid
(359)
(494)
Income taxes paid
(4,549)
(5,777)
Income taxes refund
45
0
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
3,328
11,647
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
Decrease (increase) in time deposits
797
67
Payments into long-term deposits
-
2,013
Proceeds from withdrawal of long-term deposits
-
(14)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(3,008)
(3,844)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
195
3
Purchase of intangible assets
(3,386)
(287)
Purchase of investment securities
(180)
(1,509)
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
123
84
Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting in change
-
(13,689)
in scope of consolidation
Proceeds from purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting
210
-
in change in scope of consolidation
Decrease (increase) in short-term loans receivable
(2)
16
Payments of long-term loans receivable
(11)
(18)
Collection of long-term loans receivable
19
28
Proceeds from refund of leasehold and guarantee deposits
-
961
Other
535
(3,272)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(4,708)
(19,461)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
5,210
8,203
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
145
1,748
Repayment of long-term loans payable
(769)
(850)
Purchase of treasury stock
(0)
(0)
Repayments of lease obligations
(1,205)
(1,319)
Cash dividends paid
(3,544)
(3,594)
Cash dividends paid to minority shareholders
(424)
(470)
Payments from changes in ownership interests in
subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of
-
(628)
consolidation
Proceeds from changes in ownership interests in
subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of
-
850
consolidation
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(588)
3,937
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
2
(14)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
SOHGO Security Services Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 05:05:11 UTC