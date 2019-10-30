Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  SOHO China Limited    0410   KYG826001003

SOHO CHINA LIMITED

(0410)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SOHO China : UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS AND RELATED MEDIA REPORTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOHO CHINA LIMITED

SOHO中國有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 410)

UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS AND

RELATED MEDIA REPORTS

This announcement is made at the request of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by SOHO China Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

The Company has noted the increases in the price and trading volume of the shares of the Company today, following the publication of certain media reports that the Group is presently intending to sell real estate projects. The Group hereby states that, in the ordinary course of the business of managing its investment portfolio, the Group does, from time to time, discuss market conditions and potential transaction opportunities in commercial real estate in the Group's principal markets. At the present time, however, the Company can confirm that it is not aware of any information relating to the sale of Group assets which would require to be announced in order to avoid the creation of a false market in the Company's securities or of any inside information requiring to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by the order of the Company. The Company's Board of Directors collectively and individually accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.

By order of the Board

SOHO China Limited

Pan Shiyi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Pan Shiyi and Mrs. Pan Zhang Xin, Marita; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Sun Qiang Chang, Mr. Xiong Ming Hua and Mr. Huang Jingsheng.

Disclaimer

SOHO China Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 22:21:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOHO CHINA LIMITED
06:22pSOHO CHINA : Unusual price and trading volume movements and related media report..
PU
09/30SOHO CHINA : Discloseable transaction disposal of car parking spaces
PU
09/24SOHO CHINA : Shareholder(s)- Current Corporate Communication
PU
09/24SOHO CHINA : Current Corporate Communication with Change Request Form
PU
09/24SOHO CHINA : Non-registered holder(s) - Current Corporate Communication
PU
09/24SOHO CHINA : Election of Means and Language Receipt of Corporate Communication w..
PU
05/31SOHO CHINA LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/21SOHO CHINA : Developer SOHO sues bloggers over claims that its offices have bad ..
AQ
02/16China Telecom issues first 5G mobile phone SIM card
AQ
2018SOHO CHINA : Election of Means and Language of Receipt of Corporate Communicatio..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 081 M
EBIT 2019 1 190 M
Net income 2019 401 M
Debt 2019 15 304 M
Yield 2019 1,20%
P/E ratio 2019 33,6x
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales2019 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 10,5x
Capitalization 14 019 M
Chart SOHO CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SOHO China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOHO CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,60  CNY
Last Close Price 2,70  CNY
Spread / Highest target 6,70%
Spread / Average Target -3,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhang Xin Pan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shi Yi Pan Chairman
Zheng Mao Tang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mou Zing Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Qiang Chang Sun Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOHO CHINA LIMITED-3.91%1 517
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED5.04%42 800
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-7.28%35 355
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.78%29 747
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED12.38%29 597
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.22.35%26 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group