SOHO China : UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS AND RELATED MEDIA REPORTS

SOHO CHINA LIMITED

SOHO中國有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 410)

UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS AND

RELATED MEDIA REPORTS

This announcement is made at the request of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by SOHO China Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

The Company has noted the increases in the price and trading volume of the shares of the Company today, following the publication of certain media reports that the Group is presently intending to sell real estate projects. The Group hereby states that, in the ordinary course of the business of managing its investment portfolio, the Group does, from time to time, discuss market conditions and potential transaction opportunities in commercial real estate in the Group's principal markets. At the present time, however, the Company can confirm that it is not aware of any information relating to the sale of Group assets which would require to be announced in order to avoid the creation of a false market in the Company's securities or of any inside information requiring to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by the order of the Company. The Company's Board of Directors collectively and individually accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.

By order of the Board

SOHO China Limited

Pan Shiyi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 October 2019