SOHO China : Current Corporate Communication with Change Request Form

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (於開曼群島註册成立的有限公司)

(Stock code: 410)

(股份代號: 410)

24 September 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

SOHO China Limited (the "Company") - 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Current Corporate Communication of the Company has been published in English and Chinese languages. If you wish to receive the Current Corporate Communication in the other language, we will upon your notice send the Current Corporate Communication of your choice of language in printed form to you free of charge as soon as possible. The Current Corporate Communication is also available (in English and Chinese) on the Company's website at www.sohochina.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that you are entitled at any time to change your choice of language and means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications(Note) by giving reasonable notice in writing or simply completing the Change Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Change Request Form to soho410@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.sohochina.comor the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any query relating to any of the above matters, please call the hotline of Company's share registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

For and on behalf of

SOHO China Limited

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東：

SOHO 中國有限公司（「本公司」）- 2019 中期報告 (「本次公司通訊文件」)

本公司本次公司通訊文件備有中、英文版本。如閣下欲收取另一語言版本的本次公司通訊文件，我們會在收到閣下的要 求 後 ， 盡 快 向 閣 下 提 供 所 要 求 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 閣 下 亦 可 在 本 公 司 網 站 （www.sohochina.com）或香港聯合交易所有限公司披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）閱覽本次公司通訊文件（英文及中文版

本）。

敬請注意：閣下如欲更改今後所有公司通訊文件（附註）之語言版本及收取方式，閣下有權在任何時間發出合理書面通知或 簡單透過填寫背面的變更申請表，並使用變更申請表下方的郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄則無須貼上郵票），寄回本公司股 份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址爲香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。閣下亦可把已填妥之 變更申請表的掃描副本電郵到 soho410@computershare.com.hk。變更申請表亦可於本公司網站（www.sohochina.com）或香港聯 合交易所有限公司披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）下載。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請於營業時間內（上午九時至下午六時，星期一至星期五，公衆假期除外）致電本公司股份 過戶登記處熱綫(852) 2862 8688 查詢。

SOHO 中國有限公司

謹啟

2019 年 9 月 24 日

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告（如適用）；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告（如適 用）；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

00410-4

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------