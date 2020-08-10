Log in
SOHU.COM LIMITED

SOHU.COM LIMITED

(SOHU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

SOHU COM : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

08/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT

SOHU.COM LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

As of Jun. 30, 2020

As of Dec. 31, 2019

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

397,425

$

305,126

Restricted cash1

112,887

8,661

Short-term investments

1,077,572

1,316,833

Account and financing receivables, net

219,910

260,716

Prepaid and other current assets

132,673

124,332

Total current assets

1,940,467

2,015,668

Long-term investments, net

107,709

94,332

Fixed assets, net

410,105

447,688

Goodwill

53,185

52,923

Intangible assets, net

9,012

11,437

Restricted time deposits9

25,426

240

Prepaid non-current assets

1,391

1,882

Other assets

63,279

65,620

Total assets

$

2,610,574

$

2,689,790

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

342,403

$

253,403

Accrued liabilities

236,849

249,810

Receipts in advance and deferred revenue

114,494

118,222

Accrued salary and benefits

101,289

110,833

Taxes payable

77,236

102,686

Short-term bank loans

128,251

114,528

Other short-term liabilities

146,422

149,311

Total current liabilities

$

1,146,944

$

1,098,793

Long-term accounts payable

755

767

Long-term bank loans

92,000

-

Long-term tax liabilities2

375,714

277,544

Other long-term liabilities

3,284

5,769

Total long-term liabilities

$

471,753

$

284,080

Total liabilities

$

1,618,697

$

1,382,873

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Sohu.com Limited shareholders' equity

288,946

428,454

Noncontrolling interest

702,931

878,463

Total shareholders' equity

$

991,877

$

1,306,917

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,610,574

$

2,689,790

  1. In the second quarter of 2020, in connection with the Company's financing of the Changyou privatization, Changyou pledged deposit certificates in the amount of US$127 million in the aggregate, of which US$102 million was recorded as restricted cash and US$25 million was recorded as restricted time deposits.
  2. Following completion of the Changyou privatization, Changyou changed its policy for its PRC subsidiaries with respect to distribution of cash dividends. As a result, Changyou recognized an additional accrual of withholding income tax of US$88 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Disclaimer

Sohu.com Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 08:58:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 863 M - -
Net income 2020 -34,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 498 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 930 M 930 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,34x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 74,0%
NameTitle
Charles Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xue Mei Zhang Vice President-Operations & Human Resources
Joanna Lv Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Qin Huang Independent Director
Da Qing Qi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOHU.COM LIMITED111.90%930
VIVENDI SE-9.30%31 501
BOLLORÉ SE-21.65%10 530
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.1.99%7 059
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.13.73%5 650
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-32.63%3 399
