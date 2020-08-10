SOHU COM : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
SOHU.COM LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
As of Jun. 30, 2020
As of Dec. 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
397,425
$
305,126
Restricted cash
1
112,887
8,661
Short-term investments
1,077,572
1,316,833
Account and financing receivables, net
219,910
260,716
Prepaid and other current assets
132,673
124,332
Total current assets
1,940,467
2,015,668
Long-term investments, net
107,709
94,332
Fixed assets, net
410,105
447,688
Goodwill
53,185
52,923
Intangible assets, net
9,012
11,437
Restricted time deposits
9
25,426
240
Prepaid non-current assets
1,391
1,882
Other assets
63,279
65,620
Total assets
$
2,610,574
$
2,689,790
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
342,403
$
253,403
Accrued liabilities
236,849
249,810
Receipts in advance and deferred revenue
114,494
118,222
Accrued salary and benefits
101,289
110,833
Taxes payable
77,236
102,686
Short-term bank loans
128,251
114,528
Other short-term liabilities
146,422
149,311
Total current liabilities
$
1,146,944
$
1,098,793
Long-term accounts payable
755
767
Long-term bank loans
92,000
-
Long-term tax liabilities
2
375,714
277,544
Other long-term liabilities
3,284
5,769
Total long-term liabilities
$
471,753
$
284,080
Total liabilities
$
1,618,697
$
1,382,873
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Sohu.com Limited shareholders' equity
288,946
428,454
Noncontrolling interest
702,931
878,463
Total shareholders' equity
$
991,877
$
1,306,917
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,610,574
$
2,689,790
In the second quarter of 2020, in connection with the Company's financing of the Changyou privatization, Changyou pledged deposit certificates in the amount of US$127 million in the aggregate, of which US$102 million was recorded as restricted cash and US$25 million was recorded as restricted time deposits.
Following completion of the Changyou privatization, Changyou changed its policy for its PRC subsidiaries with respect to distribution of cash dividends. As a result, Changyou recognized an additional accrual of withholding income tax of US$88 million for the second quarter of 2020.
Disclaimer
Sohu.com Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
