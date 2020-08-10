Log in
SOHU.COM LIMITED

SOHU.COM LIMITED

(SOHU)
SOHU COM : SECOND QUARTER 2020 RECONCILIATIONS OF CHANGYOU & SOGOU NON-GAAP NET INCOME RESULTS TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

08/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT

SOHU.COM LIMITED

SECOND QUARTER 2020

RECONCILIATIONS OF CHANGYOU & SOGOU NON-GAAP NET INCOME RESULTS TO

GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

Non-Gaap

SBC*

NCI**

Gaap

adjustment

A

B

C

D=A+B+C

-

CYOU Net income

-45,545

-3,519

-

-49,064

Sogou Net income

-5,546

-2,914

-

-8,460

*SBC: Stock-based compensation.

**NCI: Non-controlling interest.



Sohu.com Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 08:58:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 863 M - -
Net income 2020 -34,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 498 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 930 M 930 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,34x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 74,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,68 $
Last Close Price 23,69 $
Spread / Highest target 9,75%
Spread / Average Target -21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xue Mei Zhang Vice President-Operations & Human Resources
Joanna Lv Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Qin Huang Independent Director
Da Qing Qi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOHU.COM LIMITED111.90%930
VIVENDI SE-9.30%31 501
BOLLORÉ SE-21.65%10 530
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.1.99%7 059
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.13.73%5 650
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-32.63%3 399
