SOHU COM : SECOND QUARTER 2020 RECONCILIATIONS OF CHANGYOU & SOGOU NON-GAAP NET INCOME RESULTS TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

SOHU.COM LIMITED
SECOND QUARTER 2020
RECONCILIATIONS OF CHANGYOU & SOGOU NON-GAAP NET INCOME RESULTS TO
GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
Non-Gaap
SBC*
NCI**
Gaap
adjustment
B
C
D=A+B+C
CYOU Net income
-45,545
-3,519
-
-49,064
Sogou Net income
-5,546
-2,914
-
-8,460
*SBC: Stock-based compensation.
**NCI: Non-controlling interest.
Disclaimer
