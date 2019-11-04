Sohu com : 90.6 KB

Log in
11/04/2019 | 04:40am EST

SOHU.COM LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Revenues:

Online advertising

Brand advertising

$

Search and search-related advertising

Subtotal

Online games

Others

Total revenues

Cost of revenues:

Online advertising

Brand advertising (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $4, $-22, and $-14,

respectively)

Search and search-related (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $64, $$127, and $235

respectively)

Subtotal

Online games (includes stock-based compensation

expense of $0, $-17, and $-3, respectively)

Others

Total cost of revenues

Gross profit

Operating expenses:

Product development (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $2,863, $3,587, and $2,362,

respectively)

Sales and marketing (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $1,126, $1,355, and $201,

respectively)

General and administrative (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $316, $-572, and $-1,062,

respectively)

Total operating expenses

Operating profit/(loss)

Other income

Interest income

Interest expense

Exchange difference

Income/(loss) before income tax expense

Income tax expense

Income from continuing operations

Net loss from discontinued operations

Net income/(loss)

Less: Net income from continuing operations

attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders

LessNet income from discontinued operations

attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to

Sohu.com Limited

Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to

Sohu.com Limited

Net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Basic net loss from continuing operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Basic net loss from discontinued operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Basic net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

ADS used in computing basic net loss per ADS attributable

to Sohu.com Limited

Diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Diluted net loss from discontinued operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

Three Months Ended

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2018

46,323

$

43,958

$

56,958

288,198

275,942

255,130

334,521

319,900

312,088

108,012

102,147

95,971

39,750

40,199

35,951

482,283

462,246

444,010

31,992

31,432

44,058

178,343

182,593

167,664

210,335

214,025

211,722

23,286

18,163

14,902

17,680

19,624

12,086

251,301

251,812

238,710

230,982

210,434

205,300

104,207

109,048

107,164

91,335

90,580

100,496

23,797

21,987

33,980

219,339

221,615

241,640

11,643

(11,181)

(36,340)

15,832

5,684

28,790

1,959

3,286

4,656

(2,631)

(3,737)

(6,174)

4,714

3,551

7,970

31,517

(2,397)

(1,098)

17,011

3,941

(13,145)

14,506

(6,338)

12,047

(2,706)

(27,037)

(12,443)

11,800

(33,375)

(396)

35,615

28,467

37,926

(896)

(8,949)

(4,056)

(21,109)

(34,805)

(25,879)

(1,810)

(18,088)

(8,387)

(22,919)

(52,893)

(34,266)

(0.54)

(0.89)

(0.66)

(0.04)

(0.46)

(0.22)

(0.58)

$

(1.35)

$

(0.88)

39,254

39,244

38,936

(0.55)

(0.89)

(0.68)

(0.04)

(0.46)

(0.21)

(0.59)

$

(1.35)

$

(0.89)

1

ADS used in computing diluted net loss per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

39,254

39,244

38,936

SOHU.COM LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2019

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2019

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

4

(a)

(22)

(a)

(14)

(a)

Brand advertising gross profit

$

14,331

$

4

$

14,335

$

12,526

$

(22)

$

12,504

$

12,900

$

(14)

$

12,886

Brand advertising gross

margin

31%

31%

28%

28%

23%

23%

64

(a)

127

(a)

235

(a)

Search and search-related

advertising gross profit

$

109,855

$

64

$

109,919

$

93,349

$

127

$

93,476

$

87,466

$

235

$

87,701

Search and search-related

advertising gross margin

38%

38%

34%

34%

34%

34%

68

(a)

105

(a)

221

(a)

Online advertising gross profit

$

124,186

$

68

$

124,254

$

105,875

$

105

$

105,980

$

100,366

$

221

$

100,587

Online advertising gross

margin

37%

37%

33%

33%

32%

32%

-

(a)

(17)

(a)

(3)

(a)

Online games gross profit

$

84,726

$

-

$

84,726

$

83,984

$

(17)

$

83,967

$

81,069

$

(3)

$

81,066

Online games gross margin

78%

78%

82%

82%

84%

84%

Others gross profit

$

22,070

$

-

(a) $

22,070

$

20,575

$

-

(a) $

20,575

$

23,865

$

-

(a) $

23,865

Others gross margin

56%

56%

51%

51%

66%

66%

68

(a)

88

(a)

218

(a)

Gross profit

$

230,982

$

68

$

231,050

$

210,434

$

88

$

210,522

$

205,300

$

218

$

205,518

Gross margin

48%

48%

46%

46%

46%

46%

Operating expenses

$

219,339

$

(4,306)

(a) $

215,033

$

221,615

$

(4,370)

(a) $

217,245

$

241,640

$

(1,501)

(a) $

240,139

4,374

(a)

4,458

(a)

1,719

(a)

Operating profit/(loss)

$

11,643

$

4,374

$

16,017

$

(11,181)

$

4,458

$

(6,723)

$

(36,340)

$

1,719

$

(34,621)

Operating margin

2%

3%

-2%

-1%

-8%

-8%

Income tax expense

$

(17,011)

$

2,468

(c,d)$

(14,543)

$

(3,941)

$

1,566

(c,d)$

(2,375)

$

13,145

$

(1,286)

$

11,859

4,374

(a)

4,458

(a)

1,719

(a)

448

(c)

794

(c)

3,861

(c)

2,618

(d)

1,831

(d)

-

Net income/(loss) before non-

controlling interest

$

14,506

7,440

21,946

$

(6,338)

7,083

745

$

12,047

$

5,580

$

17,627

4,374

(a)

4,458

(a)

1,719

(a)

(2,863)

(b)

(3,733)

(b)

(2,583)

(b)

448

(c)

794

(c)

3,861

(c)

2,618

(d)

1,831

(d)

-

Net loss from continuing

operations attributable to

Sohu.com Limited for diluted

net loss per ADS

$

(21,400)

4,577

(16,823)

$

(34,932)

3,350

(31,582)

$

(26,361)

$

2,997

(23,364)

Net loss from discontinued

operations attributable to

Sohu.com Limited for diluted

net loss per ADS

(1,807)

-

(1,807)

(18,062)

-

(18,062)

(8,324)

12

(8,312)

Net loss attributable to

Sohu.com Limited for diluted

net loss per ADS

(23,207)

4,577

(18,630)

(52,994)

3,350

(49,644)

(34,685)

3,009

(31,676)

Dilutednet loss from

continuing operations per

ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

$

(0.55)

(0.43)

$

(0.89)

(0.80)

$

(0.68)

(0.60)

Dilutednet loss from

discontinued operations per

ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.46)

(0.46)

(0.21)

(0.21)

Dilutednet loss per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

(0.59)

(0.47)

(1.35)

(1.27)

(0.89)

(0.81)

Shares used in computing

dilutednet loss per ADS

39,254

39,254

39,244

39,244

38,936

38,936

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Note:

  1. To eliminate the impact ofshare-based awards as measured using the fair value method. This adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense.
  2. To adjust Sohu's economic interests in Changyou and Sogou attributable to the abovenon-GAAP adjustments. This adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense.
  3. To adjust for a change in the fair value of the Company's investment in Hylink and the income tax effect.
  4. To adjust for the effect of the U.S. TCJA.

Disclaimer

Sohu.com Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 09:39:11 UTC
