Sohu com : 90.6 KB

SOHU.COM LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
Revenues:
Online advertising
Brand advertising
$
Search and search-related advertising
Subtotal
Online games
Others
Total revenues
Cost of revenues:
Online advertising
Brand advertising (includes stock-based
compensation expense of $4, $-22, and $-14,
respectively)
Search and search-related (includes stock-based
compensation expense of $64, $$127, and $235
respectively)
Subtotal
Online games (includes stock-based compensation
expense of $0, $-17, and $-3, respectively)
Others
Total cost of revenues
Gross profit
Operating expenses:
Product development (includes stock-based
compensation expense of $2,863, $3,587, and $2,362,
respectively)
Sales and marketing (includes stock-based
compensation expense of $1,126, $1,355, and $201,
respectively)
General and administrative (includes stock-based
compensation expense of $316, $-572, and $-1,062,
respectively)
Total operating expenses
Operating profit/(loss)
Other income
Interest income
Interest expense
Exchange difference
Income/(loss) before income tax expense
Income tax expense
Income from continuing operations
Net loss from discontinued operations
Net income/(loss)
Less: Net income from continuing operations
attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders
Less
：Net income from discontinued operations
attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to
Sohu.com Limited
Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to
Sohu.com Limited
Net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Basic net loss from continuing operations per ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Basic net loss from discontinued operations per ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Basic net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited
$
ADS used in computing basic net loss per ADS attributable
to Sohu.com Limited
Diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Diluted net loss from discontinued operations per ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited
$
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2019
Sep. 30, 2018
46,323
$
43,958
$
56,958
288,198
275,942
255,130
334,521
319,900
312,088
108,012
102,147
95,971
39,750
40,199
35,951
482,283
462,246
444,010
31,992
31,432
44,058
178,343
182,593
167,664
210,335
214,025
211,722
23,286
18,163
14,902
17,680
19,624
12,086
251,301
251,812
238,710
230,982
210,434
205,300
104,207
109,048
107,164
91,335
90,580
100,496
23,797
21,987
33,980
219,339
221,615
241,640
11,643
(11,181)
(36,340)
15,832
5,684
28,790
1,959
3,286
4,656
(2,631)
(3,737)
(6,174)
4,714
3,551
7,970
31,517
(2,397)
(1,098)
17,011
3,941
(13,145)
14,506
(6,338)
12,047
(2,706)
(27,037)
(12,443)
11,800
(33,375)
(396)
35,615
28,467
37,926
(896)
(8,949)
(4,056)
(21,109)
(34,805)
(25,879)
(1,810)
(18,088)
(8,387)
(22,919)
(52,893)
(34,266)
(0.54)
(0.89)
(0.66)
(0.04)
(0.46)
(0.22)
(0.58)
$
(1.35)
$
(0.88)
39,254
39,244
38,936
(0.55)
(0.89)
(0.68)
(0.04)
(0.46)
(0.21)
(0.59)
$
(1.35)
$
(0.89)
ADS used in computing diluted net loss per ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited
39,254
39,244
38,936
SOHU.COM LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2019
Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2019
Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
4
(a)
(22)
(a)
(14)
(a)
Brand advertising gross profit
$
14,331
$
4
$
14,335
$
12,526
$
(22)
$
12,504
$
12,900
$
(14)
$
12,886
Brand advertising gross
margin
31%
31%
28%
28%
23%
23%
64
(a)
127
(a)
235
(a)
Search and search-related
advertising gross profit
$
109,855
$
64
$
109,919
$
93,349
$
127
$
93,476
$
87,466
$
235
$
87,701
Search and search-related
advertising gross margin
38%
38%
34%
34%
34%
34%
68
(a)
105
(a)
221
(a)
Online advertising gross profit
$
124,186
$
68
$
124,254
$
105,875
$
105
$
105,980
$
100,366
$
221
$
100,587
Online advertising gross
margin
37%
37%
33%
33%
32%
32%
-
(a)
(17)
(a)
(3)
(a)
Online games gross profit
$
84,726
$
-
$
84,726
$
83,984
$
(17)
$
83,967
$
81,069
$
(3)
$
81,066
Online games gross margin
78%
78%
82%
82%
84%
84%
Others gross profit
$
22,070
$
-
(a) $
22,070
$
20,575
$
-
(a) $
20,575
$
23,865
$
-
(a) $
23,865
Others gross margin
56%
56%
51%
51%
66%
66%
68
(a)
88
(a)
218
(a)
Gross profit
$
230,982
$
68
$
231,050
$
210,434
$
88
$
210,522
$
205,300
$
218
$
205,518
Gross margin
48%
48%
46%
46%
46%
46%
Operating expenses
$
219,339
$
(4,306)
(a) $
215,033
$
221,615
$
(4,370)
(a) $
217,245
$
241,640
$
(1,501)
(a) $
240,139
4,374
(a)
4,458
(a)
1,719
(a)
Operating profit/(loss)
$
11,643
$
4,374
$
16,017
$
(11,181)
$
4,458
$
(6,723)
$
(36,340)
$
1,719
$
(34,621)
Operating margin
2%
3%
-2%
-1%
-8%
-8%
Income tax expense
$
(17,011)
$
2,468
(c,d)$
(14,543)
$
(3,941)
$
1,566
(c,d)$
(2,375)
$
13,145
$
(1,286)
$
11,859
4,374
(a)
4,458
(a)
1,719
(a)
448
(c)
794
(c)
3,861
(c)
2,618
(d)
1,831
(d)
-
Net income/(loss) before non-
controlling interest
$
14,506
7,440
21,946
$
(6,338)
7,083
745
$
12,047
$
5,580
$
17,627
4,374
(a)
4,458
(a)
1,719
(a)
(2,863)
(b)
(3,733)
(b)
(2,583)
(b)
448
(c)
794
(c)
3,861
(c)
2,618
(d)
1,831
(d)
-
Net loss from continuing
operations attributable to
Sohu.com Limited for
diluted
net loss per ADS
$
(21,400)
4,577
(16,823)
$
(34,932)
3,350
(31,582)
$
(26,361)
$
2,997
(23,364)
Net loss from discontinued
operations attributable to
Sohu.com Limited for
diluted
net loss per ADS
(1,807)
-
(1,807)
(18,062)
-
(18,062)
(8,324)
12
(8,312)
Net loss attributable to
Sohu.com Limited for
diluted
net loss per ADS
(23,207)
4,577
(18,630)
(52,994)
3,350
(49,644)
(34,685)
3,009
(31,676)
Dilutednet loss from
continuing operations per
ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited
$
(0.55)
(0.43)
$
(0.89)
(0.80)
$
(0.68)
(0.60)
Dilutednet loss from
discontinued operations per
ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited
(0.04)
(0.04)
(0.46)
(0.46)
(0.21)
(0.21)
Dilutednet loss per ADS
attributable to Sohu.com
Limited
(0.59)
(0.47)
(1.35)
(1.27)
(0.89)
(0.81)
Shares used in computing
dilutednet loss per ADS
39,254
39,254
39,244
39,244
38,936
38,936
attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Note:
To eliminate the impact ofshare-based awards as measured using the fair value method. This adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense.
To adjust Sohu's economic interests in Changyou and Sogou attributable to the abovenon-GAAP adjustments. This adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense.
To adjust for a change in the fair value of the Company's investment in Hylink and the income tax effect.
To adjust for the effect of the U.S. TCJA.
