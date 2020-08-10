Sohu com : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
08/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT
SOHU.COM LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
Revenues:
Online advertising
Brand advertising
$
Search and search-related advertising
Subtotal
Online games
Others
Total revenues
Cost of revenues:
Online advertising
Brand advertising (includes stock-based
compensation expense of $36, $-40, and $-22,
respectively)
Search and search-related advertising (includes
stock-based compensation expense of $45, $77, and
$127, respectively)
Subtotal
Online games (includes stock-based compensation
expense of $152, $161, and $-17, respectively)
Others
Total cost of revenues
Gross profit
Operating expenses:
Product development (includes stock-based
compensation expense of $4,169, $2,429, and $3,587,
respectively)
Sales and marketing (includes stock-based
compensation expense of $795, $-415, and $1,355,
respectively)
General and administrative (includes stock-based
compensation expense of $1,678, $1,561, and $-572,
respectively)
Total operating expenses
Operating loss
Other income1, net
Interest income
Interest expense
Exchange difference
Income/(loss) before income tax expense
Income tax expense2
Net loss from continuing operations
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
Net loss
Less: Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders
Less: Net loss from discontinued operations
attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to
Sohu.com Limited
Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to
Sohu.com Limited
Net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Basic net loss from continuing operations per ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Basic net loss from discontinued operations per ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Basic net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited
$
ADS used in computing basic net loss per ADS attributable
to Sohu.com Limited
Diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Jun. 30, 2019
37,969
$
25,580
$
43,958
240,579
237,589
275,942
278,548
263,169
319,900
105,937
133,360
102,147
36,579
39,471
40,199
421,064
436,000
462,246
22,790
25,519
31,432
191,150
212,210
182,593
213,940
237,729
214,025
23,959
28,389
18,163
12,133
8,568
19,624
250,032
274,686
251,812
171,032
161,314
210,434
105,022
103,412
109,048
64,579
62,841
90,580
24,097
19,296
21,987
193,698
185,549
221,615
(22,666)
(24,235)
(11,181)
24,094
10,645
5,684
2,196
2,126
3,286
(1,431)
(2,275)
(3,737)
(259)
2,225
3,551
1,934
(11,514)
(2,397)
85,023
13,600
3,941
(83,089)
(25,114)
(6,338)
-
-
(27,037)
(83,089)
(25,114)
(33,375)
(3,159)
(5,008)
28,467
-
-
(8,949)
(79,930)
(20,106)
(34,805)
-
-
(18,088)
(79,930)
(20,106)
(52,893)
(2.04)
(0.51)
(0.89)
-
-
(0.46)
(2.04)
$
(0.51)
$
(1.35)
39,271
39,270
39,244
(2.04)
(0.52)
(0.89)
For the second quarter of 2020, other income included a tax refund that was received by Sogou as part of the Chinese government's initiatives taken in response to COVID-19.
Following completion of the Changyou privatization, Changyou changed its policy for its PRC subsidiaries with respect to distribution of cash dividends. As a result, Changyou recognized an additional accrual of withholding income tax of US$88 million for the second quarter of 2020.
Diluted net loss from discontinued operations per ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited
-
-
(0.46)
Diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited
$
(2.04)
$
(0.52)
$
(1.35)
ADS used in computing diluted net loss per ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited
39,271
39,270
39,244
SOHU.COM LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020
Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020
Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2019
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
36
(a)
(40)
(a)
(22)
(a)
Brand advertising gross profit
$
15,179
$
36
$
15,215
$
61
$
(40)
$
21
$
12,526
$
(22)
$
12,504
Brand advertising gross
margin
40%
40%
0%
0%
28%
28%
45
(a)
77
(a)
127
(a)
Search and search-related
advertising gross profit
$
49,429
$
45
$
49,474
$
25,379
$
77
$
25,456
$
93,349
$
127
$
93,476
Search and search-related
advertising gross margin
21%
21%
11%
11%
34%
34%
81
(a)
37
(a)
105
(a)
Online advertising gross profit
$
64,608
$
81
$
64,689
$
25,440
$
37
$
25,477
$
105,875
$
105
$
105,980
Online advertising gross
margin
23%
23%
10%
10%
33%
33%
152
(a)
161
(a)
(17)
(a)
Online games gross profit
$
81,978
$
152
$
82,130
$
104,971
$
161
$
105,132
$
83,984
$
(17)
$
83,967
Online games gross margin
77%
78%
79%
79%
82%
82%
Others gross profit
$
24,446
$
-
(a) $
24,446
$
30,903
$
-
(a) $
30,903
$
20,575
$
-
(a) $
20,575
Others gross margin
67%
67%
78%
78%
51%
51%
233
(a)
198
(a)
88
(a)
Gross profit
$
171,032
$
233
$
171,265
$
161,314
$
198
$
161,512
$
210,434
$
88
$
210,522
Gross margin
41%
41%
37%
37%
46%
46%
Operating expenses
$
193,698
$
(6,642)
(a) $
187,056
$
185,549
$
(3,575)
(a) $
181,974
$
221,615
$
(4,370)
(a) $
217,245
6,875
(a)
3,773
(a)
4,458
(a)
Operating loss
$
(22,666)
$
6,875
$
(15,791)
$
(24,235)
$
3,773
$
(20,462)
$
(11,181)
$
4,458
$
(6,723)
Operating margin
-5%
-4%
Income tax expense3
$
(85,023)
$
3,141
(c,d)$
(81,882)
$
6,875
(a)
(3,618)
(c)
1,934
(d)
-
Net income/(loss) before non-
controlling interest
$
(83,089)
5,191
(77,898)
$
6,875
(a)
(2,338)
(b)
(3,618)
(c)
1,934
(d)
Net loss from continuing
operations attributable to
Sohu.com Limited for diluted
net loss per ADS
$
(79,986)
2,853
(77,133)
$
Net loss from discontinued
operations attributable to
Sohu.com Limited for diluted
net loss per ADS
-
-
-
Net loss attributable to
Sohu.com Limited for diluted
net loss per ADS
(79,986)
2,853
(77,133)
Diluted net loss from
continuing operations per
ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited
$
(2.04)
(1.96)
$
Diluted net loss from
discontinued operations per
ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited
-
-
-6%
-5%
(13,600)
$
2,195
(c,d)$
(11,405)
$
3,773
(a)
(855)
(c)
1,910
(d)
-
(25,114)
4,828
(20,286)
$
3,773
(a)
(2,761)
(b)
(855)
(c)
1,910
(d)
(20,441)
2,067
(18,374)
$
-
-
-
(20,441)
2,067
(18,374)
(0.52)
(0.47)
$
-
-
-2%
-1%
(3,941)
$
1,566
(c,d)$
(2,375)
4,458
(a)
794
(c)
1,831
(d)
-
(6,338)
7,083
745
4,458
(a)
(3,733)
(b)
794
(c)
1,831
(d)
(34,932)
3,350
(31,582)
(18,062)
-
(18,062)
(52,994)
3,350
(49,644)
(0.89)
(0.80)
(0.46)
(0.46)
3 Following completion of the Changyou privatization, Changyou changed its policy for its PRC subsidiaries with respect to distribution of cash dividends. As a result, Changyou recognized an additional accrual of withholding income tax of US$88 million for the second quarter of 2020.
Diluted net loss per ADS
attributable to Sohu.com
Limited
(2.04)
(1.96)
(0.52)
(0.47)
(1.35)
(1.27)
Shares used in computing
diluted net loss per ADS
attributable to Sohu.com
Limited
39,271
39,271
39,270
39,270
39,244
39,244
Note:
To eliminate the impact of share-based awards as measured using the fair value method. This adjustment does not have any impact on income tax expense.
To adjust Sohu's economic interests in Changyou and Sogou attributable to the above non-GAAP adjustments. This adjustment does not have any impact on income tax expense.
To adjust for a change in the fair value of the Company's investment in Hylink and the income tax effect.