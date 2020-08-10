Log in
Sohu.com Limited    SOHU

SOHU.COM LIMITED

(SOHU)
Sohu com : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

08/10/2020

SOHU.COM LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Revenues:

Online advertising

Brand advertising

$

Search and search-related advertising

Subtotal

Online games

Others

Total revenues

Cost of revenues:

Online advertising

Brand advertising (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $36, $-40, and $-22,

respectively)

Search and search-related advertising (includes

stock-based compensation expense of $45, $77, and

$127, respectively)

Subtotal

Online games (includes stock-based compensation

expense of $152, $161, and $-17, respectively)

Others

Total cost of revenues

Gross profit

Operating expenses:

Product development (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $4,169, $2,429, and $3,587,

respectively)

Sales and marketing (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $795, $-415, and $1,355,

respectively)

General and administrative (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $1,678, $1,561, and $-572,

respectively)

Total operating expenses

Operating loss

Other income1, net

Interest income

Interest expense

Exchange difference

Income/(loss) before income tax expense

Income tax expense2

Net loss from continuing operations

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

Net loss

Less: Net income/(loss) from continuing operations

attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders

Less: Net loss from discontinued operations

attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to

Sohu.com Limited

Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to

Sohu.com Limited

Net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Basic net loss from continuing operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Basic net loss from discontinued operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Basic net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

ADS used in computing basic net loss per ADS attributable

to Sohu.com Limited

Diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020

Jun. 30, 2019

37,969

$

25,580

$

43,958

240,579

237,589

275,942

278,548

263,169

319,900

105,937

133,360

102,147

36,579

39,471

40,199

421,064

436,000

462,246

22,790

25,519

31,432

191,150

212,210

182,593

213,940

237,729

214,025

23,959

28,389

18,163

12,133

8,568

19,624

250,032

274,686

251,812

171,032

161,314

210,434

105,022

103,412

109,048

64,579

62,841

90,580

24,097

19,296

21,987

193,698

185,549

221,615

(22,666)

(24,235)

(11,181)

24,094

10,645

5,684

2,196

2,126

3,286

(1,431)

(2,275)

(3,737)

(259)

2,225

3,551

1,934

(11,514)

(2,397)

85,023

13,600

3,941

(83,089)

(25,114)

(6,338)

-

-

(27,037)

(83,089)

(25,114)

(33,375)

(3,159)

(5,008)

28,467

-

-

(8,949)

(79,930)

(20,106)

(34,805)

-

-

(18,088)

(79,930)

(20,106)

(52,893)

(2.04)

(0.51)

(0.89)

-

-

(0.46)

(2.04)

$

(0.51)

$

(1.35)

39,271

39,270

39,244

(2.04)

(0.52)

(0.89)

  1. For the second quarter of 2020, other income included a tax refund that was received by Sogou as part of the Chinese government's initiatives taken in response to COVID-19.
  2. Following completion of the Changyou privatization, Changyou changed its policy for its PRC subsidiaries with respect to distribution of cash dividends. As a result, Changyou recognized an additional accrual of withholding income tax of US$88 million for the second quarter of 2020.

1

Diluted net loss from discontinued operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

-

-

(0.46)

Diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

(2.04)

$

(0.52)

$

(1.35)

ADS used in computing diluted net loss per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

39,271

39,270

39,244

SOHU.COM LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2019

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

36

(a)

(40)

(a)

(22)

(a)

Brand advertising gross profit

$

15,179

$

36

$

15,215

$

61

$

(40)

$

21

$

12,526

$

(22)

$

12,504

Brand advertising gross

margin

40%

40%

0%

0%

28%

28%

45

(a)

77

(a)

127

(a)

Search and search-related

advertising gross profit

$

49,429

$

45

$

49,474

$

25,379

$

77

$

25,456

$

93,349

$

127

$

93,476

Search and search-related

advertising gross margin

21%

21%

11%

11%

34%

34%

81

(a)

37

(a)

105

(a)

Online advertising gross profit

$

64,608

$

81

$

64,689

$

25,440

$

37

$

25,477

$

105,875

$

105

$

105,980

Online advertising gross

margin

23%

23%

10%

10%

33%

33%

152

(a)

161

(a)

(17)

(a)

Online games gross profit

$

81,978

$

152

$

82,130

$

104,971

$

161

$

105,132

$

83,984

$

(17)

$

83,967

Online games gross margin

77%

78%

79%

79%

82%

82%

Others gross profit

$

24,446

$

-

(a) $

24,446

$

30,903

$

-

(a) $

30,903

$

20,575

$

-

(a) $

20,575

Others gross margin

67%

67%

78%

78%

51%

51%

233

(a)

198

(a)

88

(a)

Gross profit

$

171,032

$

233

$

171,265

$

161,314

$

198

$

161,512

$

210,434

$

88

$

210,522

Gross margin

41%

41%

37%

37%

46%

46%

Operating expenses

$

193,698

$

(6,642)

(a) $

187,056

$

185,549

$

(3,575)

(a) $

181,974

$

221,615

$

(4,370)

(a) $

217,245

6,875

(a)

3,773

(a)

4,458

(a)

Operating loss

$

(22,666)

$

6,875

$

(15,791)

$

(24,235)

$

3,773

$

(20,462)

$

(11,181)

$

4,458

$

(6,723)

Operating margin

-5%

-4%

Income tax expense3

$

(85,023)

$

3,141

(c,d)$

(81,882)

$

6,875

(a)

(3,618)

(c)

1,934

(d)

-

Net income/(loss) before non-

controlling interest

$

(83,089)

5,191

(77,898)

$

6,875

(a)

(2,338)

(b)

(3,618)

(c)

1,934

(d)

Net loss from continuing

operations attributable to

Sohu.com Limited for diluted

net loss per ADS

$

(79,986)

2,853

(77,133)

$

Net loss from discontinued

operations attributable to

Sohu.com Limited for diluted

net loss per ADS

-

-

-

Net loss attributable to

Sohu.com Limited for diluted

net loss per ADS

(79,986)

2,853

(77,133)

Diluted net loss from

continuing operations per

ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

$

(2.04)

(1.96)

$

Diluted net loss from

discontinued operations per

ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

-

-

-6%

-5%

(13,600)

$

2,195

(c,d)$

(11,405)

$

3,773

(a)

(855)

(c)

1,910

(d)

-

(25,114)

4,828

(20,286)

$

3,773

(a)

(2,761)

(b)

(855)

(c)

1,910

(d)

(20,441)

2,067

(18,374)

$

-

-

-

(20,441)

2,067

(18,374)

(0.52)

(0.47)

$

-

-

-2%

-1%

(3,941)

$

1,566

(c,d)$

(2,375)

4,458

(a)

794

(c)

1,831

(d)

-

(6,338)

7,083

745

4,458

(a)

(3,733)

(b)

794

(c)

1,831

(d)

(34,932)

3,350

(31,582)

(18,062)

-

(18,062)

(52,994)

3,350

(49,644)

(0.89)

(0.80)

(0.46)

(0.46)

3 Following completion of the Changyou privatization, Changyou changed its policy for its PRC subsidiaries with respect to distribution of cash dividends. As a result, Changyou recognized an additional accrual of withholding income tax of US$88 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Diluted net loss per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

(2.04)

(1.96)

(0.52)

(0.47)

(1.35)

(1.27)

Shares used in computing

diluted net loss per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

39,271

39,271

39,270

39,270

39,244

39,244

Note:

  1. To eliminate the impact of share-based awards as measured using the fair value method. This adjustment does not have any impact on income tax expense.
  2. To adjust Sohu's economic interests in Changyou and Sogou attributable to the above non-GAAP adjustments. This adjustment does not have any impact on income tax expense.
  3. To adjust for a change in the fair value of the Company's investment in Hylink and the income tax effect.
  4. To adjust for the effect of the U.S. TCJA.

Sohu.com Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 08:58:11 UTC
