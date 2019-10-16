Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results
10/16/2019 | 06:43am EDT
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 16, 2019 18:18
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference
SG191016OTHRPP5N
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Roy Teo
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attachments.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
30/09/2019
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 287,666 bytes)
Attachment 3 (Size: 4,751,265 bytes)
Attachment 2 (Size: 203,435 bytes)
Disclaimer
Sales 2019
90,1 M
EBIT 2019
64,1 M
Net income 2019
46,1 M
Debt 2019
451 M
Yield 2019
9,02%
P/E ratio 2019
13,0x
P/E ratio 2020
12,7x
EV / Sales2019
12,5x
EV / Sales2020
12,5x
Capitalization
674 M
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
0,61 SGD
Last Close Price
0,54 SGD
Spread / Highest target
18,3%
Spread / Average Target
14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
12,1%
