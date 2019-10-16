Log in
SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT    SBSR   SG2G07995670

SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT

(SBSR)
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results

0
10/16/2019 | 06:43am EDT

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 16, 2019 18:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG191016OTHRPP5N
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Roy Teo
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attachments.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/09/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 287,666 bytes)
  2. Attachment 3 (Size: 4,751,265 bytes)
  3. Attachment 2 (Size: 203,435 bytes)

Disclaimer

Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:42:11 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 90,1 M
EBIT 2019 64,1 M
Net income 2019 46,1 M
Debt 2019 451 M
Yield 2019 9,02%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales2019 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,5x
Capitalization 674 M
Technical analysis trends SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE R
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,61  SGD
Last Close Price 0,54  SGD
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seng Wah Teo Chief Executive Officer
Kie Cheong Chong Chairman
Hui Hua Lim Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Chap Huat Lim Non-Executive Director
Toon Bah Ho Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT-7.69%492
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)62.14%48 487
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.21.87%27 041
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION23.86%24 847
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES33.01%17 385
W. P. CAREY INC.37.74%15 371
