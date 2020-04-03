Log in
SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT

(SV3U)
Soilbuild Business Space REIT : Annual Reports And Related Documents

04/03/2020 | 06:19am EDT

Font AA

Investor Relations

News

Annual Reports And Related Documents

Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 3, 2020 18:04
Status New
Report Type Annual Report
Announcement Reference SG200403OTHR9033
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Roy Teo
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The FY2019 Annual Report attached is not accompanied by the Notice of AGM and the Proxy Form which will be separately sent to our unitholders at a later date. In view of the measures put in place by the Government due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the guidance issued by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation, we will provide an update to unitholders as to the indicative date of the AGM as soon as possible.
Additional Details
Period Ended 31/12/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 12,225,837 bytes)

Disclaimer

Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 10:18:08 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 91,2 M
EBIT 2019 63,1 M
Net income 2019 45,5 M
Debt 2019 485 M
Yield 2019 14,8%
P/E ratio 2019 8,18x
P/E ratio 2020 8,45x
EV / Sales2019 9,62x
EV / Sales2020 8,81x
Capitalization 392 M
Chart SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Duration : Period :
Soilbuild Business Space REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE R
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,56  SGD
Last Close Price 0,31  SGD
Spread / Highest target 93,5%
Spread / Average Target 79,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seng Wah Teo Chief Executive Officer
Kie Cheong Chong Chairman
Hui Hua Lim Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Chap Huat Lim Non-Executive Director
Seng Tat Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT1.59%284
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)7.27%53 366
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.75%36 016
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-38.04%17 087
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-18.78%16 817
SEGRO PLC-16.65%10 426
