Soilbuild Business Space REIT : Annual Reports And Related Documents
04/03/2020
Annual Reports And Related Documents
Announcement Title
Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 3, 2020
Status
New
Report Type
Annual Report
Announcement Reference
SG200403OTHR9033
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Roy Teo
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
The FY2019 Annual Report attached is not accompanied by the Notice of AGM and the Proxy Form which will be separately sent to our unitholders at a later date. In view of the measures put in place by the Government due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the guidance issued by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation, we will provide an update to unitholders as to the indicative date of the AGM as soon as possible.
