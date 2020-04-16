Soilbuild Business Space REIT : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
04/16/2020 | 05:31am EDT
Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 16, 2020 17:18
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
First Quarter Results
Announcement Reference
SG200416OTHRMLTW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Roy Teo
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please find attached Soilbuild REIT's 1Q FY2020 results announcement, media release including an appendix titled 'Covid-19 Updates' and the presentation slides.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
31/03/2020
Attachments
Financials (Size: 249,613 bytes)
Press Release (Size: 151,115 bytes)
COVID-19 Updates (Size: 137,525 bytes)
Presentation (Size: 2,776,448 bytes)
Disclaimer
Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 09:30:06 UTC
Latest news on SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE R
Sales 2020
87,7 M
EBIT 2020
68,4 M
Net income 2020
48,4 M
Debt 2020
473 M
Yield 2020
9,90%
P/E ratio 2020
10,2x
P/E ratio 2021
9,59x
EV / Sales2020
10,8x
EV / Sales2021
11,0x
Capitalization
474 M
Technical analysis trends SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE R
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
0,47 SGD
Last Close Price
0,38 SGD
Spread / Highest target
47,6%
Spread / Average Target
24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-33,3%
