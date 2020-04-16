Log in
Soilbuild Business Space REIT : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

04/16/2020 | 05:31am EDT

Font AA

Investor Relations

News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 16, 2020 17:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title First Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG200416OTHRMLTW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Roy Teo
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please find attached Soilbuild REIT's 1Q FY2020 results announcement, media release including an appendix titled 'Covid-19 Updates' and the presentation slides.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 31/03/2020

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 249,613 bytes)
  2. Press Release (Size: 151,115 bytes)
  3. COVID-19 Updates (Size: 137,525 bytes)
  4. Presentation (Size: 2,776,448 bytes)

Disclaimer

Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 09:30:06 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 87,7 M
EBIT 2020 68,4 M
Net income 2020 48,4 M
Debt 2020 473 M
Yield 2020 9,90%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,59x
EV / Sales2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2021 11,0x
Capitalization 474 M
Soilbuild Business Space REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE R
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,47  SGD
Last Close Price 0,38  SGD
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seng Wah Teo Chief Executive Officer
Kie Cheong Chong Chairman
Hui Hua Lim Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Chap Huat Lim Non-Executive Director
Seng Tat Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT0.00%333
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.73%57 720
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.21.00%36 532
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-3.85%19 183
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-23.52%17 685
SEGRO PLC-8.60%11 092
