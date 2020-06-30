Soilbuild Business Space REIT : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Soilbuild REIT
06/30/2020 | 06:29am EDT
Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Soilbuild REIT
General Announcement
Jun 30, 2020 18:12
New
Payment of management fee by way of issue of units in Soilbuild REIT
SG200630OTHRT6HI
Roy Teo
Chief Executive Officer
SB REIT Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Soilbuild Business Space REIT wishes to announce that 4,207,837 units in Soilbuild Business Space REIT have been issued to the Manager at an issue price of S$0.2616 per Unit as payment of the base component of the management fee for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 amounting to S$1,100,770.28.
