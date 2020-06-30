Log in
SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT

(SV3U)
Soilbuild Business Space REIT : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Soilbuild REIT

06/30/2020 | 06:29am EDT

Investor Relations

News

Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Soilbuild REIT

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 30, 2020 18:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Payment of management fee by way of issue of units in Soilbuild REIT
Announcement Reference SG200630OTHRT6HI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Roy Teo
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) SB REIT Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Soilbuild Business Space REIT wishes to announce that 4,207,837 units in Soilbuild Business Space REIT have been issued to the Manager at an issue price of S$0.2616 per Unit as payment of the base component of the management fee for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 amounting to S$1,100,770.28.

Disclaimer

Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 10:28:10 UTC
