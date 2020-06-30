Soilbuild Business Space REIT : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Soilbuild REIT

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

SB REIT Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Soilbuild Business Space REIT wishes to announce that 4,207,837 units in Soilbuild Business Space REIT have been issued to the Manager at an issue price of S$0.2616 per Unit as payment of the base component of the management fee for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 amounting to S$1,100,770.28.