Soilbuild Business Space REIT : REIT Announces First Quarter DPU Of 0.883 Cents

Soilbuild REIT announces First Quarter DPU of 0.883 cents Summary of Financial Results: 1Q 1Q Y-o-Y 4Q Q-o-Q Change Change FY2020 FY2019 FY2019 (%) (%) Gross revenue (S$'000) 23,498 22,684 3.6 22,827 2.9 Net property income (S$'000) 17,361 18,293 (5.1) 17,448 (0.5) Income attributable to perpetual securities holders 972 962 1.0 983 (1.1) (S$'000) Amount attributable to 11,165 12,740 (12.4) 11,680 (4.4) Unitholders (S$'000) Total DPU (in cents) 0.883 1.198 (26.3) 0.925 (4.5) From operations 0.773 1.163 (33.5) 0.807 (4.2) From capital 0.110 0.035 214.3 0.118 (6.8) Units Issued ('000) 1,263,903 1,063,335 18.9 1,261,711 0.2 Singapore, 16 April 2020 - SB REIT Management Pte. Ltd. ("Manager"), the Manager of Soilbuild Business Space REIT ("Soilbuild REIT"), today announced a distribution per unit ("DPU") of 0.883 cents for the first quarter ended 31 March 2020. Financial performance Year-on-Year("y-o-y") gross revenue rose 3.6% due to higher revenue from the newly acquired 25 Grenfell Street and improved occupancy at West Park BizCentral, partially offset by lower contribution from 2 Pioneer Sector 1 which is pending redevelopment. Net property income ("NPI") fell 5.1% y-o-y. The decline was primarily attributed to higher property expenses for 25 Grenfell Street and an allowance for doubtful receivables. The reduction in NPI and higher finance expenses resulted in a 26.3% reduction in DPU y-o- y to 0.883 cents.

Quarter-on-Quarter("q-o-q") gross revenue rose 2.9% with a full quarter of revenue contribution from 25 Grenfell Street. However, DPU fell 4.5% q-o-q largely due to an allowance for doubtful receivables, lower interest income, higher other trust expenses and lower capital distribution. Capital distributions relating to rental incentives and a rental guarantee provided by the vendors have been deferred. Had the above capital distributions been declared, 1Q FY2020 DPU would have been 0.950 cents. Operational performance Portfolio occupancy rate rose marginally q-o-q from 84.0% in 4Q FY2019 to 84.7% in 1Q FY2020. The Manager successfully completed more than 238,000 sqft of renewals and new leases for the quarter. For the balance of FY 2020, 11.3% of the portfolio or 465,260 sqft of leases will be expiring. Negative rental reversion of 14.0% was recorded for renewals and positive rental reversion of 3.9% was recorded for new leases in 1Q FY2020. Weighted average lease expiry by net lettable area and gross rental income stood at 2.8 and 3.4 years respectively. Update on 2 Pioneer Sector 1 On 19 March 2020, the Manager announced the redevelopment of 2 Pioneer Sector 1 which will transform the existing facility with a plot ratio of 0.55 into a ramp-up facility with open yard space. The current permitted development plot ratio is 1.00. The Manager had several discussions with the authorities on the increase of the plot ratio to 1.32. The development cost is estimated to be S$81.6 million and S$91.2 million based on plot ratios of 1.0 and 1.32 respectively. Update on divestment of 72 Loyang Way The divestment of 72 Loyang Way was completed on 14 April 2020. The gross proceeds of S$33.08 million would be substantially utilised to pare down debt in end April 2020. The divestment is expected to be DPU accretive as the NPI yield of 72 Loyang Way was just 0.5% in 1Q FY2020. Prudent and Pro-active Capital Management In 1Q FY2020, Soilbuild REIT's weighted average borrowing cost was 3.50% p.a., its weighted average debt maturity was 2.2 years with a fixed interest rate for 89.1% of borrowings. There

is no debt expiring in 2020. Soilbuild REIT's unencumbered investment properties and a property held for sale were in excess of S$991 million, representing approximately 72% of its portfolio by value. Aggregate leverage stood at 38.5% as at 31 March 2020. Outlook Singapore Based on advance estimates, the Singapore economy contracted by 2.2% on a y-o-y basis in the first quarter of 2020, reversing the 1.0% growth in the preceding quarter. On a q-o-qseasonally-adjusted annualised basis, the economy shrank by 10.6%, a sharp pullback from the 0.6% growth in the previous quarter. The dip likely reflects a fall in external demand as global economic activity has slowed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Taking into account the weaker-than-expected performance of the Singapore economy in the first quarter, and the sharp deterioration in the external and domestic economic environment since February 2020, the GDP growth forecast for 2020 has been further downgraded to "-4.0% to -1.0%". Australia In the key economic indicators snapshot released by the Reserve Bank of Australia ("RBA") dated 8 April 2020, the country's economy and key indicators remain positive with economic growth at 2.2%, inflation at 1.8%, employment growth rate of 2.0% and wage growth of 2.2%. However, according to the Australia Treasury figures released on 14 April 2020, unemployment rate is expected to soar from 5.1% to 10% in the June quarter as the COVID- 19 fallout hits the economy. The Australian government has earlier pledged A$320 million in fiscal stimulus and the RBA has reduced the cash rate target to 0.25% to support the economy. In the weeks leading to 31 March 2020, the Australian Dollar was battered by plummeting global trade flows, depressed commodity prices and a sell-off in risk assets. Since early April 2020, the Australian Dollar started recovering as China emerges from a lockdown and several countries tentatively relax their COVID-19 containment measures. Impact of COVID-19 The impact of COVID-19 on Soilbuild REIT's portfolio and the actions we have taken are set out in the Appendix to the media release.

Mr Roy Teo, CEO of the Manager, said: "In light of the uncertainty surrounding COVID- 19, the Manager has adopted a more cautious approach by choosing to defer certain capital distributions. We are aware that the pandemic may have affected tenants' operations and have accordingly recognised an allowance for expected credit losses. We foresee more challenging times ahead as leasing activities may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In these trying times, the Manager seeks to balance our commitments towards our unitholders while extending our fullest support to our tenants." - End - About Soilbuild Business Space REIT Soilbuild Business Space REIT ("Soilbuild REIT") is a Singapore and Australia-focused real estate investment trust ("REIT") with a portfolio of business parks and industrial properties used by industries engaging in manufacturing, engineering, logistic, warehousing, electronics, marine, oil & gas, research and development and value-addedknowledge-based activities. Major tenants of the REIT include Dyson Operations, Ubisoft Singapore, Nestle Singapore and John Wiley & Sons. Its Singapore portfolio of properties include Solaris, a landmark development in one-north, Eightrium @ Changi Business Park, Tuas Connection, West Park BizCentral and Bukit Batok Connection. Its Australia portfolio includes an office building at 14 Mort Street in Canberra, a poultry production and processing facility known as Inghams Burton in Adelaide and a Grade A freehold office building at 25 Grenfell Street in Adelaide. Soilbuild REIT's portfolio comprises 11 properties in Singapore and 3 properties in Australia with a total net lettable area of 4.30 million square feet and an occupancy rate of 84.7% as at 31 March 2020. Soilbuild REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 16 August 2013 ("Listing Date").

ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The past performance of the Manager is not indicative of the future performance of the Manager.