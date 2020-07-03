SOITEC ANNOUNCES THE DEPARTURE OF SEBASTIEN ROUGE, CFO,

TO BE REPLACED BY LEA ALZINGRE, APPOINTED ACTING CFO

Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 3rd, 2020 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announced the resignation of Sébastien Rouge, its Chief Financial Officer, for personal reasons. His departure will be effective at the end of July. Léa Alzingre, up to now in charge of Corporate Finance at Soitec, has been appointed Senior Director and acting CFO.

“I would like to thank Sébastien for having efficiently supported Soitec over the past year. We are sorry that he is leaving and wish him every success for the rest of his career. We are entirely confident that Léa will demonstrate her ability to do all that is required of the job, which is essential in the context of our sustained growth,” commented Paul Boudre, Soitec’s CEO.

For his part, Sébastien Rouge said: “It has been a great pleasure to play a role in the development of Soitec, a French high-tech company with exciting prospects. My decision to leave Soitec is based on personal reasons. I am grateful to the staff of Soitec for their teamwork and positive results we achieved together, especially during the unprecedented period we have gone through over the last few months.”

Biography

Léa Alzingre joined Soitec in 2019 as Head of Corporate Finance within the Finance department. After gaining a solid experience in audit at KPMG, where she spent 10 years from 2005 to 2015, Léa was VP Finance of the semiconductor division at Teledyne between 2015 and 2018, before joining Adeunis, a start-up specialized in IoT sensors and solutions listed on Euronext Growth, as CFO. Léa graduated summa cum laude from SKEMA business school.

Agenda

Q1’21 sales are due to be published on July 22nd, 2020 after market close.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

