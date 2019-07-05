Log in
SOITEC : ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING OF JULY 26, 2019 - AVAILABILITY OF THE SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS

07/05/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING
OF JULY 26, 2019

availability OF THE SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on July 5, 2019 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in generating and manufacturing revolutionary semiconductor materials, reminds that the Company's shareholders are invited to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting to be held on Friday July 26, 2019 at 3.00 p.m. (Paris time), at the Company's headquarters located Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin - France.

The meeting notice as provided for in Article R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code, including the draft resolutions to be submitted to the shareholders' vote during this General Meeting, has been published in the legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) of June 21, 2019, and is available for consultation on the Company's website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meeting - 2019 - O&EGM July 26, 2019.

A rectifying notice to this meeting notice has been published in the legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) of July 3, 2019, and is available for consultation on the Company's website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meeting - 2019 - O&EGM July 26, 2019.

The information and documentation as referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code have been published on the Company's website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meeting - 2019 - O&EGM July 26, 2019, within the 21-days legal period before the General Meeting.

Documents as listed in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, as well as the single postal voting or proxy form, are available through the Company or its proxy CACEIS Corporate Trust.

Shareholders have the possibility to obtain these documents by simple request sent no later than 5 days prior to the date of the General Meeting:

  • by mail to the Company's headquarters' address for the attention of the Legal Department,
  • or by email sent to shareholders-gm@soitec.com,

       
       

  • or by mail sent to CACEIS Corporate Trust (at the following address: Service Assemblées - 14 rue Rouget de Lisle - 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux - France).

Any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company's headquarters during a 15-day period prior to the General Meeting.

For bearer shareholders, such right can be exercised by providing a shareholding certificate in the bearer shares accounts held by an authorized financial intermediary.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

 

Steve Babureck
+33 (0)6 16 38 56 27 
+1 858 519 6230
steve.babureck@soitec.com

  		Media Contact:

 

Isabelle Laurent
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr  

 

Fabrice Baron
+33(0)1 53 32 61 27
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

#  #  #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d'administration) with a share capital of € 62,762,070.50, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SOITEC via Globenewswire
