SOITEC : SOITEC HOSTS ITS 2019 CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

SOITEC HOSTS ITS 2019 CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

Soitec continues to expand its engineered substrates portfolio from SOI products to new products (POI, GaN)

Soitec products served addressable markets (SAM) are expected to reach US$ 2.1 to 2.9 billion market within 5 years

At full capacity, estimated sales would reach € 1.4 billion with an EBITDA margin at 32% of sales

Mid-term financial outlook: FY'22 sales of around € 900 million with an EBITDA 2 margin 3 at around 31% of sales

In addition, Soitec technologies open new business opportunities in compound semiconductors with a SAM above $ 1.0 billion within 5 years

Bernin (Grenoble), France, June 13th, 2019 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, is hosting today its 2019 Capital Markets Day. During the presentations, Soitec's management team will provide an updated vision of the Company's market potential.

Paul Boudre, Soitec's CEO, commented: "Soitec is ready to continue its amazing journey in the semiconductor universe, where technology keeps pushing the performance boundaries of everyday electronic devices. Our innovative engineered substrates bring differentiated value to a wide range of electronics systems in our strategic end markets (smartphones, automotive, internet of things and cloud and mobile infrastructure).

Within the next five years our SOI core business will reach a served addressable market of US$ 1.6 to 2.4 billion representing a 15 to 25% annual growth and our new products (POI, GaN) a served addressable market of US$ 0.5 billion. In addition, Soitec technologies open new business opportunities in compound semiconductors with a served addressable market above $ 1.0 billion within 5 years. Our mid-term ambition is to reach approximately € 900 million of revenues in FY'22. To capture this future growth we will be adding further capacity, focusing in priority on extending our current industrial sites."

Outlook

Soitec estimates that operating its extended industrial facilities at full capacity would translate into total sales of approximately 1.4 billion Euros with an EBITDA2 of around 450 million Euros or an EBITDA2 margin3 of around 32% based on a $/€ rate at 1.13 (the sensitivity of EBITDA to a 10cts fluctuation of the $/€ rate being estimated at 45 million Euros).

Soitec mid-term target is to reach FY'22 sales of around 900 million Euros with an EBITDA2 margin3 of around 31%, these figures being also based on a $/€ rate at 1.13.

# # #

The slide presentation related to the event will be available on Soitec's website today (13th June, 2019) at 1.30pm together with a live audiocast of the event:

https://www.soitec.com/en/investors/investors-material

The event will take place from 1.30pm to 6.00pm.

# # #

Disclaimer

This document was prepared by Soitec (the "Company") on June 12th, 2019 in connection with the announcement of the fiscal year 2018-2019 ("FY'19") results.

This document is provided for information purposes only. It is public information only.

The Company's business operations and financial position is described in the Company's registration document 2017-2018 registered by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on June18th, 2018 under visa D.18-0586 (the "Document de Référence") and in the Company's FY'19 half-year report released on November 28th, 2018. Copies of the Document de Référence and of the FY'19 half-year report are available in French and English languages through the Company and may as well be consulted and downloaded on the Company's website (www.soitec.com). The Document de Référence is also available on the AMF's website ( www.amf-france.org ).

For information, the Company's registration document 2018-2019 is expected to be registered by the AMF on July 4, 2019.

Your attention is drawn to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Document de Référence. A review of these risk factors has been conducted after the closing of FY'19 first half and no new risk was found.

This document contains summary information and should be read in conjunction with the Document de Référence and the FY'19 half-year report. In the event of a discrepancy between this document and the Document de Référence or the FY'19 half-year report, the Document de Référence or, as the case may be, the FY'19 half-year report, shall prevail.

The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and you may not rely on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions contained in this document. The information contained in this document is provided only as of the date hereof. Neither the Company, nor its shareholders or any of their respective subsidiaries, advisors or representatives, accept any responsibility or liability whatsoever for any loss arising from the use of this document or its contents or in connection whatsoever with this document.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future prospects, developments and strategy and are based on analyses of earnings forecasts and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties as they relate to future events and are dependent on circumstances that may or may not materialize in the future. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of the Company's future performance.

The Company's actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as the trends in the sector in which the Company operates may differ materially from those contained in this document. Furthermore, even if the Company's financial position, results, cash-flows and the developments in the sector in which the Company operates were to conform to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, such elements cannot be construed as a reliable indication of the Company's future results or developments.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or make any correction to any forward-looking statement in order to reflect an event or circumstance that may occur after the date of this document. In addition, the occurrence of any of the risks described in Chapter 4 of the Document de Référence may have an impact on these forward-looking statements.

This document does not constitute or form part of an offer or a solicitation to purchase, subscribe for, or sell the Company's securities in any country whatsoever. This document, or any part thereof, shall not form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract, commitment or investment decision.

Notably, this document does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase, subscribe for, or sell securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Company's shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. Neither the Company nor any other person intends to conduct a public offering of the Company's securities in the United States.

Agenda

Q1'20 sales are due to be published on July 17th, 2019 after market close.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,000 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Investor Relations:



Steve Babureck

+33 6 16 38 56 27

+1 858 519 6230

steve.babureck@soitec.com











Media Contact:







Erin Berard

+33 6 80 36 53 40

erin.berard@soitec.com







Isabelle Laurent

+33 1 53 32 61 51 isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr



Fabrice Baron

+33 1 53 32 61 27

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d'administration) with a share capital of € 62,762,070.50, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

# # #



Soitec market estimates The EBITDA represents the current operating income (EBIT) before depreciation, amortization, non-monetary items related to share-based payments, and changes in provisions on current assets and provisions for risks and contingencies, excluding income on asset disposals. The impact in equity of the first time application of IFRS 15 is included in EBITDA. This alternative indicator of performance is a non-IFRS quantitative measure used to measure the company's ability to generate cash from its operating activities. EBITDA is not defined by an IFRS standard and must not be considered an alternative to any other financial indicator. Electronics EBITDA margin = EBITDA from continuing operations / Sales.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SOITEC via Globenewswire

