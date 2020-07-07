Soitec : Mise à disposition du Rapport Financier Annuel 2019/2020

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on July 7, 2020 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announces the release of its Financial Annual Report for the 2019-2020 fiscal year ended on March 31, 2020, prior filed with the French stock market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF).

The French version of the 2019-2020 Financial Annual Report is available for consultation on the Company's website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - All reports - 2019-2020, at the following link: https://www.soitec.com/en/investors/financial-reports-2019-2020.

An English courtesy translation for information purposes will very shortly be made available on the Company's website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - All Financial Reports - 2018-2019, at the following link: https://www.soitec.com/en/investors/financial-reports-2019-2020.

The 2019-2020 Financial Annual Report contains:

The annual accounts

The management report

The corporate governance report

The statutory auditors report

The manager's certificate.

