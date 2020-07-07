Log in
Soitec : Mise à disposition du Rapport Financier Annuel 2019/2020

07/07/2020 | 12:54pm EDT

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on July 7, 2020 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announces the release of its Financial Annual Report for the 2019-2020 fiscal year ended on March 31, 2020, prior filed with the French stock market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF).

The French version of the 2019-2020 Financial Annual Report is available for consultation on the Company's website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - All reports - 2019-2020, at the following link: https://www.soitec.com/en/investors/financial-reports-2019-2020.

An English courtesy translation for information purposes will very shortly be made available on the Company's website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - All Financial Reports - 2018-2019, at the following link: https://www.soitec.com/en/investors/financial-reports-2019-2020.

The 2019-2020 Financial Annual Report contains:

  • The annual accounts
  • The management report
  • The corporate governance report
  • The statutory auditors report
  • The manager's certificate.

About Soitec
Soitec (Euronext, Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,300 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

Disclaimer

Soitec SA published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 16:53:13 UTC
