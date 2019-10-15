Soitec : reports FY'20 second quarter revenues

Q2'20 revenues reached €139m, up 46% versus Q2'19

At constant exchange rates and perimeter 1 , organic sales growth stands at +40% compared with Q2'19

200-mm wafer sales increased by 17% at constant exchange rates compared with Q2'19

300-mm wafer sales are up 68% at constant exchange rates versus Q2'19

H1'20 revenues reached €258m, up 38%, i.e. +30% at constant exchange rates and perimeter 1 compared with H1'19

FY'20 guidance confirmed: sales growth expected around 30% at constant exchange rates and perimeter1 and Electronics EBITDA2 margin3 expected around 30%



[1] At constant exchange rates and comparable scope of consolidation; scope effects relate to the acquisitions of Dolphin Integration assets in August 2018 and EpiGaN in May 2019, both included in the segment Royalties and other revenues.

[2] The EBITDA represents the operating income (EBIT) before depreciation, amortization, non-monetary items related to share-based payments, and changes in provisions on current assets and provisions for risks and contingencies, excluding income on asset disposals. Concerning FY'19, the impact in equity of the first time application of IFRS 15 is included in EBITDA. This alternative indicator of performance is a non-IFRS quantitative measure used to measure the company's ability to generate cash from its operating activities. EBITDA is not defined by an IFRS standard and must not be considered an alternative to any other financial indicator.

[3] Electronics EBITDA margin = EBITDA from continuing operations / Sales.