Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Soitec    SOI   FR0013227113

SOITEC

(SOI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/12 12:21:34 pm
87.65 EUR   +1.27%
12:04pSOITEC : reports full year '19 results
PU
11:46aSOITEC : Soitec reports full year '19 results
AQ
06/07SOITEC SA : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Soitec : reports full year '19 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 12:04pm EDT
  • Sales: up 42% at constant exchange rates and perimeter1 to €443.9m
  • Current operating income up 61% to €108.4m
  • Electronics EBITDA2 margin3 at 34.3% of sales, up from 29.2% in FY'18
  • Net profit at €90.2m
  • Electronics net operating cash flow at €59.3m
  • Electronics capex at €120.7m, mainly allocated to capacity expansion
  • €150m convertible bonds (2023 OCEANEs) issued at zero coupon
  • FY'20 guidance: sales growth expected around 30% at constant exchange rates and perimeter1 and Electronics EBITDA2 margin3 expected around 30%

[1] At constant exchange rates and comparable scope of consolidation; scope effects relate to the acquisitions of Frec|n|sys in October 2017 and Dolphin Integration assets in August 2018, both included in the segment Royalties and other revenues.

[2] The EBITDA represents the current operating income (EBIT) before depreciation, amortization, non-monetary items related to share-based payments, and changes in provisions on current assets and provisions for risks and contingencies, excluding income on asset disposals. The impact in equity of the first time application of IFRS 15 is included in EBITDA. This alternative indicator of performance is a non-IFRS quantitative measure used to measure the company's ability to generate cash from its operating activities. EBITDA is not defined by an IFRS standard and must not be considered an alternative to any other financial indicator.

[3] Electronics EBITDA margin = EBITDA from continuing operations / Sales.

Disclaimer

Soitec SA published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 16:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOITEC
12:04pSOITEC : reports full year '19 results
PU
11:46aSOITEC : Soitec reports full year '19 results
AQ
06/07SOITEC : GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Soitec Announce Multiple Long-term SOI Wafer Supply..
AQ
06/07SOITEC SA : annual earnings release
06/06SOITEC : GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Soitec Announce Multiple Long-term SOI Wafer Supply..
GL
05/27SOITEC : Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
PU
05/27SOITEC : Soitec announces changes to its board of directors
GL
05/14SOITEC : Soitec expands its engineered substrate portfolio into GaN (Gallium Nit..
AQ
05/13SOITEC : Soitec expands its engineered substrate portfolio into GaN (Gallium Nit..
GL
04/17SOITEC : reports FY'19 fourth quarter revenues
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 433 M
EBIT 2019 107 M
Net income 2019 82,8 M
Finance 2019 8,60 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,27
P/E ratio 2020 28,00
EV / Sales 2019 6,05x
EV / Sales 2020 4,68x
Capitalization 2 629 M
Chart SOITEC
Duration : Period :
Soitec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOITEC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 94,7 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Boudre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rémy Pierre Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Mazuré Director-Research & Development
Douglas John Dunn Director
Christophe Gegout Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOITEC71.05%2 637
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%196 233
INTEL CORPORATION-0.14%194 570
BROADCOM INC11.48%100 220
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS19.19%98 671
NVIDIA CORPORATION12.93%81 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About