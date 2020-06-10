Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Soitec    SOI   FR0013227113

SOITEC

(SOI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/10 12:20:49 pm
95.875 EUR   +3.04%
11:58aSOITEC : reports full year '20 results
PU
11:45aSOITEC : Reports full year results of fiscal year 2020
GL
06/05SOITEC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Soitec : reports full year '20 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 11:58am EDT
  • Sales of €597.5m, up 35% on a reported basis and up 28% at constant exchange rates and perimeter[1]

  • Electronics EBITDA[2] margin[3] at 31.0% of sales

  • Net profit up 22% at €109.7m

  • Electronics net operating cash flow up 70% at €100.7m

  • Electronics investments of €108.8m, mainly allocated to ongoing capacity expansion

  • FY'21 sales expected to be stable at constant exchange rates and perimeter1 and Electronics EBITDA2 margin3 expected around 30%

  • FY'22 sales now expected around €800m[4]

FY'20 results analyst and investor conference call to be held in English on the 11th of June at 8:00am CET

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at the following address: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/soitec/20200611_1/

The slide presentation will be available on Soitec's website at 8:00am CET.

The replay of the event will be available at the same address: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/soitec/20200611_1/ or directly from Soitec's website.

[1] At constant exchange rates and comparable scope of consolidation; scope effects relate to the acquisitions of Dolphin Integration assets in August 2018 and EpiGaN in May 2019, both included in the caption Royalties and other revenues.

[2] The EBITDA represents the current operating income (EBIT) before depreciation, amortization, non-monetary items related to share-based payments, and changes in provisions on current assets and provisions for risks and contingencies, excluding income on asset disposals. The impact in equity of the first-time application of IFRS 15 was included in EBITDA for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2019. This alternative indicator of performance is a non-IFRS quantitative measure used to measure the company's ability to generate cash from its operating activities. EBITDA is not defined by an IFRS standard and must not be considered an alternative to any other financial indicator.

[3] Electronics EBITDA margin = EBITDA from continuing operations / Sales.

4 Expectation based on $/€ exchange rate of 1.13.

5 Audit procedures were completed and the audit report is in the process of being issued.

Disclaimer

Soitec SA published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 15:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOITEC
11:58aSOITEC : reports full year '20 results
PU
11:45aSOITEC : Reports full year results of fiscal year 2020
GL
06/05SOITEC : annual earnings release
05/19SOITEC : Engineered substrates for automotive
AQ
05/19Soitec's engineered substrates for automotive
GL
05/11SOITEC : Free grant of performance shares
GL
04/22SOITEC : reports FY'20 fourth quarter revenues
PU
04/22Soitec reports fy'20 fourth quarter revenues
GL
04/22SOITEC : Reports fy'20 fourth quarter revenues
GL
04/22SOITEC : 4th quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 586 M 666 M 666 M
Net income 2020 104 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2020 71,5 M 81,4 M 81,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 087 M 3 508 M 3 513 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 293
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart SOITEC
Duration : Period :
Soitec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOITEC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 99,75 €
Last Close Price 93,05 €
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Boudre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Meurice Chairman
Sébastien Thierry Rouge Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Maumet Head-Information Technology & Quality
Ionut Manager-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOITEC-0.69%3 508
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-3.63%278 530
INTEL CORPORATION6.38%266 911
NVIDIA CORPORATION53.78%222 580
BROADCOM INC.-0.22%126 062
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.99%121 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group