Soitec : reports full year '20 results

Sales of €597.5m, up 35% on a reported basis and up 28% at constant exchange rates and perimeter[1]



Electronics EBITDA[2] margin[3] at 31.0% of sales

Net profit up 22% at €109.7m

Electronics net operating cash flow up 70% at €100.7m

Electronics investments of €108.8m, mainly allocated to ongoing capacity expansion

FY'21 sales expected to be stable at constant exchange rates and perimeter1 and Electronics EBITDA2 margin3 expected around 30%

FY'22 sales now expected around €800m[4]

[1] At constant exchange rates and comparable scope of consolidation; scope effects relate to the acquisitions of Dolphin Integration assets in August 2018 and EpiGaN in May 2019, both included in the caption Royalties and other revenues.

[2] The EBITDA represents the current operating income (EBIT) before depreciation, amortization, non-monetary items related to share-based payments, and changes in provisions on current assets and provisions for risks and contingencies, excluding income on asset disposals. The impact in equity of the first-time application of IFRS 15 was included in EBITDA for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2019. This alternative indicator of performance is a non-IFRS quantitative measure used to measure the company's ability to generate cash from its operating activities. EBITDA is not defined by an IFRS standard and must not be considered an alternative to any other financial indicator.

[3] Electronics EBITDA margin = EBITDA from continuing operations / Sales.

4 Expectation based on $/€ exchange rate of 1.13.

5 Audit procedures were completed and the audit report is in the process of being issued.