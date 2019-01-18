Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel [PDF:121.1 KB]

January 18th, 2019
Sojitz Corporation
Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel
Sojitz Corporation has approved the following changes to its personnel.
|
Date
|
New position
|
Name
|
Continuous position,
( ) Previous position
|
4/1
|
Corporate Officer
Executive Officer, Metal One Corporation
|
Yasuaki Ueda
|
(CFO, CAO for Asia & Oceania)
[For questions about this new release, contact:]
Sojitz Corporation Public Relations Dept.
03－6871－3404
