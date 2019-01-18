Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel [PDF:121.1 KB]

January 18th, 2019

Sojitz Corporation

Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel

Sojitz Corporation has approved the following changes to its personnel.

Date New position Name Continuous position, ( ) Previous position 4/1 Corporate Officer Executive Officer, Metal One Corporation Yasuaki Ueda (CFO, CAO for Asia & Oceania)

[For questions about this new release, contact:]

Sojitz Corporation Public Relations Dept.

03－6871－3404