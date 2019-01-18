Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel [PDF:121.1 KB]

Log in
Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel

0
01/18/2019 | 01:54am EST

January 18th, 2019

Sojitz Corporation

Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel

Sojitz Corporation has approved the following changes to its personnel.

Date

New position

Name

Continuous position,

( ) Previous position

4/1

Corporate Officer

Executive Officer, Metal One Corporation

Yasuaki Ueda

(CFO, CAO for Asia & Oceania)

[For questions about this new release, contact:]

Sojitz Corporation Public Relations Dept.

0368713404

Disclaimer

Sojitz Corporation published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 06:53:09 UTC
