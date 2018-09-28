Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel [PDF:162.6 KB]

Log in
09/28/2018

September 28th, 2018

Sojitz Corporation

Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel

Sojitz Corporation has approved the following changes to its personnel.

Date

New position

Name

Continuous position,

( ) Previous position

12/1

President, Sojitz LLC

General Manager, Moscow Liaison Office

General Manager, Saint-Petersburg

Liaison Office

Munehiko Sayama

(Plant Project Dept.)

12/1

President, Sojitz Taiwan Corporation

Hisashi Sakaue

(Deputy COO, Chemicals Division General Manager, Planning & Administration Office)

[For questions about this new release, contact:]

Sojitz Corporation Public Relations Dept.

0368713404

Disclaimer

Sojitz Corporation published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:06:04 UTC
