Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel [PDF:162.6 KB]

September 28th, 2018

Sojitz Corporation

Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel

Sojitz Corporation has approved the following changes to its personnel.

Date New position Name Continuous position, ( ) Previous position 12/1 President, Sojitz LLC General Manager, Moscow Liaison Office General Manager, Saint-Petersburg Liaison Office Munehiko Sayama (Plant Project Dept.) 12/1 President, Sojitz Taiwan Corporation Hisashi Sakaue (Deputy COO, Chemicals Division General Manager, Planning & Administration Office)

