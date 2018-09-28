Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel [PDF:162.6 KB]

September 28th, 2018
Sojitz Corporation
Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel
Sojitz Corporation has approved the following changes to its personnel.
|
Date
|
New position
|
Name
|
Continuous position,
( ) Previous position
|
12/1
|
President, Sojitz LLC
General Manager, Moscow Liaison Office
General Manager, Saint-Petersburg
Liaison Office
|
Munehiko Sayama
|
(Plant Project Dept.)
|
12/1
|
President, Sojitz Taiwan Corporation
|
Hisashi Sakaue
|
(Deputy COO, Chemicals Division General Manager, Planning & Administration Office)
[For questions about this new release, contact:]
Sojitz Corporation Public Relations Dept.
03－6871－3404
