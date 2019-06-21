Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sojitz Corp    2768   JP3663900003

SOJITZ CORP

(2768)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sojitz : South Korean firm wins mining leases for long-delayed Australian coal project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 03:55am EDT

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - An Australian state on Friday granted mining leases for a coal mine controlled by Korea Resources Corp (KORES), clearing the way for a project that green groups and some local communities have battled for more than a decade.

The final approval from the New South Wales (NSW) state government follows a surprise victory for the pro-coal conservative government in an Australian election in which climate change had been a key issue.

"The project involves a capital investment of over A$800 million ($554 million) and will create more than 1,700 direct and indirect jobs," the state's government said in a statement on the mining lease approval on Friday.

The election outcome has put pressure on state governments that had been opposed to new coal mines to clear the way for projects that have long been held up, to create new jobs.

"This is a very positive sign that the recently re-elected NSW Government is serious about backing regional jobs and investment during the term of this Parliament," said New South Wales Minerals Council Chief Executive Stephen Galilee.

Neighbouring Queensland state last week cleared the way for Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises' Carmichael mine.

KORES, leading the Wyong Areas Coal Joint Venture, plans to dig an underground mine to produce up to 5 million tonnes a year of thermal coal for power stations over 28 years, aiming to start production in late 2022 or early 2023, project manager Kenny Barry said.

"We were very pleased with today's outcome, following what's been a very exhaustive evaluation process over a number of years," Barry told Reuters.

He predicted that most of the coal would be exported to Southeast Asian nations, but said some could go to local power stations.

The Wallarah 2 coal project won environmental approval in January 2018, with strict measures to prevent damage to local drinking water, a major issue raised by the project's opponents.

"Wallarah 2 has been one of the most scrutinised mining projects in NSW history, subjected to repeated assessment over a ridiculous 16-year period, including by independent scientific experts, the Department of Planning, and the Independent Planning Commission, before receiving a positive determination last year," Galilee said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4447 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOJITZ CORP 0.29% 351 End-of-day quote.-6.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOJITZ CORP
03:55aSOJITZ : South Korean firm wins mining leases for long-delayed Australian coal p..
RE
06/20BDO Leasing's divestment in MAFS approved by PCC
AQ
05/03SOJITZ CORP : annual earnings release
05/01SOJITZ : Ashgabat, Tokyo mull prospects for trade & economic co-op
AQ
04/25SOJITZ : Ashgabat, Tokyo mull prospects for trade economic co-op
AQ
04/24SOJITZ : Ashgabat, Tokyo mull prospects for trade & economic co-op
AQ
04/22SOJITZ : MSJA-Kumamoto Consortium Concludes Basic Agreement for the Qualified Pr..
PU
04/16SOJITZ : Scottish Firm Plays Key Role in Wind-Farm Deal in Taiwan
AQ
04/15SOJITZ : Natural Power advises on one of Taiwan's largest offshore wind power pr..
AQ
04/14SOJITZ : Palau International Airport Corporation —a Joint Venture between ..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 856 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 71 000 M
Debt 2020 590 B
Yield 2020 4,97%
P/E ratio 2020 6,23
P/E ratio 2021 5,74
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Capitalization 439 B
Chart SOJITZ CORP
Duration : Period :
Sojitz Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOJITZ CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 421  JPY
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Fujimoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoji Sato Chairman
Seiichi Tanaka CFO, Representative Director, Head-IR & Finance
Shigeru Nishihara Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Takashi Hara Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOJITZ CORP-6.15%3 953
MITSUBISHI CORP-2.60%41 830
ITOCHU CORP14.34%28 745
MITSUI & CO LTD6.85%26 872
SUMITOMO CORP6.44%18 086
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%14 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About