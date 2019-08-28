Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sojitz Corp    2768   JP3663900003

SOJITZ CORP

(2768)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sojitz : Ted Baker seeks to propel growth in Japan with license deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 03:10am EDT
Rain drips off a sign on a Ted Baker sign on a store in London, Britain

(Reuters) - Britain's Ted Baker Plc said on Wednesday it tapped Sojitz Infinity Inc, a unit of Sojitz Corporation, as its Japanese retail license partner to help push the fashion retailer's long-term growth plan in Japan.

Ted Baker has 560 stores and concessions worldwide with five shops in Japan and Infinity aims to build on the group's store portfolio, expand the concession network and invest in Ted Baker's online presence.

Ted Baker, which flagged an "extremely difficult" start to 2019 in June, expects the partnership to add to its pretax profit in the current financial year.

Known for selling suits, shirts and dresses with quirky details and bright, block prints, Ted Baker reported its first drop in annual profit since 2008 in March as brick-and-mortar clothing chains suffered due to online competitors and as consumers reined in spending.

The partnership in Japan is one of the first expansion moves by Chief Executive Officer Lindsay Page, who was promoted to permanent boss in April as the high street retailer sought to move on from misconduct allegations against its founder and former top boss Ray Kelvin.

"It (the partnership) brings in a very credible, well established partner that can deliver long-term growth by building on the investment TED has already made to introduce the brand to Japanese customers," said Liberum analysts, calling the deal sensible.

Ted Baker said it will move some existing Japanese assets to Infinity at no value, with exceptional deal related costs of about 4 million pounds ($4.91 million).

"Following our recently announced Joint Venture in China, including the Hong Kong S.A.R. and Macau S.A.R. territories, this completes the reorganisation of our Asian operations," Ted Baker Chief Executive Officer Lindsay Page said.

The partnership, which is initially for five years, will begin in October, giving Ted Baker 17 retail licence partners across the globe.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and additional writing by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOJITZ CORP 1.89% 324 End-of-day quote.-13.37%
TED BAKER PLC 3.24% 938.8875 Delayed Quote.-41.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOJITZ CORP
03:10aSOJITZ : Ted Baker seeks to propel growth in Japan with license deal
RE
07/16MEGGITT PLC : signs distribution agreement with Sojitz Aerospace Corporation for..
AQ
07/09SOJITZ : to sell China's Geely brand cars in Philippines
AQ
07/01SAHA PATHANA INTER PCL : Sojitz appointed sales agent for Saha's industrial park..
AQ
07/01SOJITZ : Saha Group team up to draw tenants to industrial parks
AQ
06/28SOJITZ : Japan, Turkmenistan mull joint projects
AQ
06/27SOJITZ : Rare earths producer Lynas secures better loan terms with Japanese back..
RE
06/27SOJITZ : opens bread factory in Philippines, eyes foray into Vietnam
AQ
06/26SOJITZ : Japanese utilities join hands to meet growing energy demand
AQ
06/25OSAKA GAS CO., LTD. : Establishing a Natural Gas Supply Company in Vietnam
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 800 B
EBIT 2020 72 377 M
Net income 2020 69 000 M
Debt 2020 602 B
Yield 2020 5,30%
P/E ratio 2020 5,87x
P/E ratio 2021 5,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 405 B
Chart SOJITZ CORP
Duration : Period :
Sojitz Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOJITZ CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 383,33  JPY
Last Close Price 324,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Fujimoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoji Sato Chairman
Seiichi Tanaka CFO, Representative Director, Head-IR & Finance
Shigeru Nishihara Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Takashi Hara Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOJITZ CORP-13.37%3 824
MITSUBISHI CORP-13.82%37 170
ITOCHU CORP14.81%29 389
MITSUI & CO LTD-2.51%26 483
SUMITOMO CORP2.20%18 193
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%12 135
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group