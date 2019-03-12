ArcWest Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors & Mineral Claims Acquisition

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2019) - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) (the "Company", formerly Sojourn Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Barresi, PhD, PGeo and Nigel Luckman, BASc, PGeo, to the Company's board of directors.

Dr. Barresi is an economic geologist with over fifteen years experience exploring for, and conducting researching related to, mineral deposits in the Canadian Cordillera. In 2006 he was awarded the Mary-Claire Ward Geoscience Award by the Geological Association of Canada (GAC) and the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) for his PhD, which focused on the interplay between island-arc evolution and metallogenies in northwestern British Columbia. Tony specializes in volcanogenic massive sulfide, porphyry and epithermal deposit exploration and also has experience exploring for rare-earth-element, Mississippi-valley type, iron-oxide-copper-gold, skarn, orogenic gold, and diamond deposits. Tony is currently the Vice President of Exploration for Triumph Gold Corp. where he has been focusing on exploring the Freegold Mountain property, resulting in the recent discovery of the high-grade, gold-rich, Blue Sky Porphyry.

Nigel Luckman currently serves as the Company's Chief Operating Officer and joined the Company on September 14, 2018 in connection with the Company's transaction with Seven Devils Exploration Ltd.

Nigel has worked in the mineral exploration industry since 1988 with a number of companies including Reliance Geological, Southwestern Resources, Canabrava Diamonds, as VP Corporate Development for Paget Resources, Chief Operating Officer for West Cirque Resources and Senior Geologist with Kaizen Discovery. He has varied expertise in project management, placer mining, permitting, logistics, software development, geophysical interpretation, data management and resource modelling and has worked throughout North and South America. He graduated from the University of British Columbia with a BASc in geological engineering and is a Professional Geoscientist with APEGBC.

ArcWest Exploration President Tyler Ruks stated: "We are pleased to welcome both Tony and Nigel to ArcWest's board of directors. At Triumph Gold's Freegold Mountain property, Tony has played an integral role in the discovery of the Blue Sky zone, the richest porphyry Cu-Au discovery in the Yukon to date. In addition, his work at Triumph has played a key role in securing significant investments in the company from some of the largest players in the gold mining sector today, including Goldcorp. Nigel played a key role in the Blackwater-Davidson discovery, which was later acquired by New Gold in a transaction valued at $550 million. Tony's and Nigel's experience and track records of discovery in the mineral exploration sector will complement our current board, further positioning ArcWest for success in 2019 and beyond."

The Company also announces that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 100% interest in mineral claims totaling 55 hectares, known as the Eagle property (the "Property"), located in northwestern British Columbia. Under the terms of the Agreement, ArcWest may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making a cash payment of $5,000 on signing and issuing 100,000 common shares to the vendor, Steven Scott.

