Sol-Gel Technologies Announces FDA Approval for Perrigo's Generic Acyclovir Cream, 5%

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) (Sol-Gel or the Company), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that Perrigo has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the first generic version of Zovirax® (acyclovir) cream, 5%. The product was developed in a collaboration between Sol-Gel and Perrigo in which they shared development costs and will equally share the gross profits generated from sales of the product.



Acyclovir is a herpes simplex virus (HSV) nucleoside analogue DNA polymerase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of recurrent herpes labialis (cold sores) in immunocompetent adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older. Annual market sales of Zovirax cream, 5%, for the latest 12 months ending December 2018 were approximately $92 million as measured by IQVIA™.

"This approval reinforces our strategy of building an attractive generic pipeline of complex topical drug products side-by-side with a portfolio of innovative drug products, two of which are undergoing pivotal trials in the U.S.," commented Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, the Chief Executive Officer of Sol-Gel. "The approval of acyclovir cream is in addition to the tentative approval received last January for our generic product candidate, ivermectin cream, 1%, which is also in collaboration with Perrigo and which we view as a significant asset."

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel’s current product candidate pipeline consists of late-stage branded product candidates that leverage our proprietary, silica-based microencapsulation technology platform, and several generic product candidates across multiple indications. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

