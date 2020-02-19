Log in
Sol-Gel to Present at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference

02/19/2020 | 09:26am EST

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL), (“Sol-Gel”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that the company will present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 10:40 a.m. EST at the Marriott Copley in Boston, MA.  A breakout question and answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Sol-Gel’s Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of the Company and give a business update.  A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Events and Presentations” in the investors section of the Company’s website at www.sol-gel.com. An archived webcast recording of the event will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.

About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for Twyneo, for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, for the treatment of punctate palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

For further information, please contact:
Sol-Gel Contact:
Gilad Mamlok
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-9313433

Investor Contact:
Chiara Russo
Solebury Trout
+1-617-221-9197
crusso@soleburytrout.com

Source: Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
