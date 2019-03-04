Solar Alliance Energy : Signs Three New Partners to SunBox Channel Partner Program

Solar Alliance Signs Three New Partners to SunBox Channel Partner Program

Vancouver, Canada, and Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4th, 2019 - Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce that it has signed three new Channel Partner Agreements in Tennessee for the marketing and sale of Solar Alliance's SunBox product. Solar Alliance is pleased to welcome Gervais Electric, based in Nasvhille, Energy Home Basics, based in Loudon County and TerraShares, based in Morristown. The three new channel partners join Mike Stevens Homes on our growing team of partners. There are now a total of four channel partners that have signed on as SunBox Channel Partners and sales are beginning to flow as customers learn about the benefits of the SunBox product.

'We are proud to partner with Gervais Electric, TerraShares and Energy Home Basics for the marketing of our SunBox residential solar product,' said CEO Myke Clark. 'These partners allow us to access a greater number of customers as well as multiple distribution points which, over time and with increased sales volume, will drive down the logistical costs of the SunBox program. We are seeing an incredible level of interest in the SunBox product from consumers and potential channel partners. Providing a simple, efficient solar system to builders, developers and channel partners that is permit-ready is clearly something the market has been seeking and we are excited to be at the forefront of this market opportunity. That opportunity is translating into sales and will provde a strong complement to our commercial solar project pipeline,' concluded Clark.

'Gervais Electric is excited to become a SunBox partner and see this as a great opportunity. We are always looking for products and services that offer value to our clients,' said Ben Coleman, VP of Sales. 'As a Tesla Electric Vehicle Charger installer we see the SunBox as a complementary upgrade to the package. Having an electric vehicle is a clear statement in protecting the environment knowing the electricity comes from a renewable resource rather than mixed portfolio of fossil fuel.'

'I started in solar energy thirty years ago and have seen it grow from an expensive trinket to the cheapest, fastest growing energy source in the world,' said TerraShares founder John Atkins. 'I believe the amazing US solar boom will happen in Tennessee only when home owners and small businesses take the lead. The truly economical SunBox 'bundle' is just what is needed to empower Tennesseans to take their energy future - and their utility bills! - in their own hands. An on-site solar system is already one of the best financial investments available to the average home and small business owner. SunBox can only make it better.'

'I'm excited to join the Solar Alliance Channel Partner program and begin marketing the SunBox residential Solar PV Solution,' said Bruce Glanville. 'The SunBox product has the potential to revolutionize residential solar by making the Solar PV Solution simple to integrate and available at an affordable price. The strength of this program is its simplicity. SunBox offers ease for the contractor and a lower operating cost for the homeowner. It just makes sense.'

Solar Alliance is selectively partnering with architects, developers and homebuilders who will integrate this permit-ready solar offering into their existing home designs for new construction. The primary target customers are developers building large, multi-home communities​. SunBox is a complete Solar PV Solution that includes battery storage to maximize energy savings and provide an added layer of security for high performance homes. SunBox comes in two standard residential systems sizes with options such as a generator for whole home backup and a home Electric Vehicle Charger.

More information on the SunBox product can be found at www.solaralliance.com/SunBox. For more information on the Solar Alliance Channel Partner Program please contact our sales professionals at (865) 309-4674.

About Gervais Electric (www.gervaiselectric.com)

At Gervais Electric we are dedicated and committed to providing top of the line services at prices that are both practical and affordable. Using state of the art equipment and some of the best all-around electrical software programs available, our teams design, develop and deliver electrical services that are truly unmatched in all the Nashville area.

About TerraShares (www.terrashares.com)

With a focus on commercial, not-for-profit and multi-site clean energy projects, TerraShares has been the first and largest developer of solar energy systems for schools in Tennessee.

About Energy Home Basics (www.energyhomebasics.com)

Since founding On Earth Energy Group in 2006, Bruce Glanville has become the 'go-to' consultant for those who care about applied building science, from TVA to Oak Ridge National Labs to Glasgow Electric, from government agencies to non-profits, from architects and developers to alternative energy providers.

Myke Clark, CEO

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words 'would', 'will', 'expected' and 'estimated' or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

'Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.'