SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC

(SOLR)
Solar Alliance Energy : to Build 200 kW Project for Kentucky Utilities at Maker's Mark Distillery

09/11/2019

Solar Alliance to Build 200 kW Project for Kentucky Utilities at Maker's Mark Distillery

September 11, 2019

Project is part of utility's Business Solar Program

Vancouver, Canada, & Knoxville, Tennessee, September 11th, 2019 - Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract through Kentucky Utilities Company's ('KU') Business Solar Program to build a 200 kilowatt ('kW') solar system at Maker's Mark Distillery in Loretto, Kentucky. The solar facility will provide renewable energy for the bourbon producer. Initial work on the project has begun and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

'Solar Alliance is proud to be installing solar for Kentucky Utilities,' said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. 'Working closely with Whayne Supply, we were able to put forward a strong proposal to KU that will help them support Maker's Mark's renewable energy goals. The project is also the result of an increased focus for Solar Alliance in Kentucky, where the solar market is expanding rapidly and we are well positioned to build on our success to date.'

This is the second project Solar Alliance has worked on under the Business Solar Program. The first was a rooftop solar array built in 2018 for KU's sister company, Louisville Gas and Electric Company, at the Archdiocese of Louisville's pastoral center. Solar Alliance worked with Whayne Supply to complete both projects, demonstrating the benefits of a successful partnership with Whayne Supply, a Caterpillar Dealer serving Kentucky, West Virginia, South Eastern Ohio and Southern Indiana.

Myke Clark, CEO

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words 'would', 'will', 'expected' and 'estimated' or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

'Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.'

Disclaimer

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 12:01:01 UTC
