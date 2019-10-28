Solar Alliance Energy : to build first Tesla Community Charging Hub in Illinois

Solar Alliance to build first Tesla Community Charging Hub in Illinois

Vancouver, Canada, & Knoxville, Tennessee, October 28th, 2019 - Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce it has advanced design work for a 3.84-megawatt ('MW') ground and roof mount solar project in Murphysboro, Illinois, to include a community electric vehicle ('EV') charging hub that will include Tesla EV chargers. On March 18, 2019 the Company announced it had signed a Letter of Intent with the owners of the project company, NuYen Enterprise Hosting Inc. ('NuYen') for the design, engineering and construction management for the project. The community EV charging hub will be powered by the on-site solar system for the data center and will provide charging access to members of the Murphysboro community. The EV charging hub will consist of at least six charging stations and will include Tesla EV chargers in addition to other brands.

'As a Tesla Approved Vendor, Solar Alliance has been actively pursuing innovative solutions for its customers and this project presents a great opportunity,' said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. 'Combining solar with electric vehicle charging systems provides a benefit to the data center but also to the broader community by providing access to multiple EV chargers. As communities look for ways to make the transition to a renewable future, initiatives like this will play a key role.'

Design work continues on the Murphysboro data center project and the Company anticipates signing a definitive construction contract before the end of 2019, pending financing approval from the customer. The project would be the Company's largest to date and is equivalent to building 750 average-sized residential solar systems.

'Data centers are the backbone of the internet and utilize massive amounts of electricity, approximately 3% of worldwide generation, much of which is fueled by hydrocarbons,' said NuYen Enterprise President Greg Costello. 'Our focus on sustainable power for computational needs and data storage has made solar a natural focus for our project. NuYen is also excited to include an electric vehicle charging hub in the design plans for our hyperscale data center, The NuYen Enterprise. Providing free access to electric vehicle chargers in the Murphysboro community is one way we can generate benefits and create a template for development in rural areas. The combination of data centers, solar energy and electric vehicle chargers makes sense on several levels and we are proud to work with Solar Alliance to generate these types of solutions.'

This project represents an expansion of multi-charger Tesla installations by Solar Alliance. A project in Nashville, where the Company is installing a solar system and a number of Tesla charging stations, is another perfect example of the synergies between solar and electric vehicle charging. According to the latest International Energy Agency forecast, the number of sales of electric vehicles will increase from a record 1.1 million worldwide in 2017, to 11 million in 2025 and then surging to 30 million in 2030 as they become cheaper to make than internal combustion engine cars. The Volkswagen Group is going to shift its fleet to 100% electric by 2030. This massive shift to electric vehicles will require a substantial shift in terms of electrical demand and drive the further adoption of residential and commercial solar.

About NuYen Enterprise (www.nuyen.io)

NuYen is developing and constructing a 30 megawatt, megascale Tier III, low latency, sustainably powered cloud storage and hosting data center for tech and IT companies on an extremely cost-efficient basis. NuYen's Enterprise Data Center will offer wholesale and retail rack space for custom or industry standard servers to a worldwide market.

Myke Clark, CEO

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects with a combined capital cost exceeding $1 billion that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

