SOLAR CAPITAL LTD.

SOLAR CAPITAL LTD.

(SLRC)
  Report
News 
News

Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

04/06/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Capital Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLRC) today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, May 8, 2020.

All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 889-7786 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call, international callers should dial (661) 378-9930. Participants should reference Solar Capital Ltd. and the participant passcode of 2049806 when prompted. A telephone replay will be available until May 22, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and using the passcode 2049806. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through Solar Capital’s website, www.solarcapltd.com. To listen to the webcast, please go to the Company's website prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available soon after the call.

ABOUT SOLAR CAPITAL LTD.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of senior secured cash flow and asset-based investments.

Contact:

Solar Capital Ltd.
Richard Pivirotto
646-308-8770

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 154 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 72,6 M
Finance 2020 38,7 M
Yield 2020 14,4%
P/E ratio 2020 6,67x
P/E ratio 2021 6,59x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
EV / Sales2021 3,45x
Capitalization 481 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Stuart Gross Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Bruce J. Spohler Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Peteka Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Steven I. Hochberg Independent Director
David Scott Wachter Independent Director
