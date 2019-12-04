China solar exports were 58 GW in first three quarters of 2019

Wang Bohua, the vice-chairman of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, told a conference that the total value of the country's solar component exports hit $17.74 billion over the first three quarters of 2019 and could exceed $20 billion for the whole of the year.

China's decision to slash subsidies for new solar projects has caused a decline in new projects. Wang said new capacity additions were 16.99 GW in the first three quarters of 2019, down significantly from a year ago.

