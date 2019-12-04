Log in
SOLAR COMPANY S.A.

SOLAR COMPANY S.A.

(SOLP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 12/04
6.4 PLN   -3.76%
China solar exports were 58 GW in first three quarters of 2019

12/04/2019 | 09:22pm EST

China's solar module exports were 58 gigawatts in the first three quarters of the year, compared to 41.6 GW for the whole of 2018, with manufacturers turning overseas after a slowdown in new domestic projects, an industry association said on Thursday.

Wang Bohua, the vice-chairman of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, told a conference that the total value of the country's solar component exports hit $17.74 billion over the first three quarters of 2019 and could exceed $20 billion for the whole of the year.

China's decision to slash subsidies for new solar projects has caused a decline in new projects. Wang said new capacity additions were 16.99 GW in the first three quarters of 2019, down significantly from a year ago.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Managers
NameTitle
Stanislaw Antoni Bogacki Chairman-Management Board
Sebastian Samol Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stanislaw Wojciech Bogacki Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Lorenc Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Lukasz Zakrzewski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLAR COMPANY S.A.1,285.42%5
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE51.32%218 106
VF CORPORATION23.34%34 342
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.83.53%29 076
MONCLER S.P.A.33.70%10 823
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION2.02%7 876
