Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Closes McKay Roofing Acquisition

POWAY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) announced today that the company has completed the acquisition of McKay Roofing, a 40-year-old San Diego roofing company, with revenues of more than $5 million per annum.

David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated, commented, “This is a very strategic acquisition for the company. McKay has a great legacy in the Southern California market. In addition to generating more than $5 million in revenues, McKay continues to proficiently manage their costs by generating 40% gross margins.”



Finally, Massey commented, “This acquisition brings with it a database of more than 30,000 clients which SIRC intends to cross-sell its solar solutions. We expect that this will increase SIRC’s revenues by 15%-25% per month.”



It is the Company’s intention to complete its audit in the very near future and begin the process of uplisting its shares to the QB or QX exchanges.



About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit:

www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com



Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.



